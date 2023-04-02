Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene are trending with their beautiful wedding videos

The elegant bride Irene wore a corseted kente dress and charming hairstyle for the traditional wedding

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Nkonkonsa who celebrated his 40th birthday in March 2023 has shared another lovely video of the couple in a white ensemble

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his gorgeous wife Irene went viral with their traditional private wedding on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The hardworking midwife and entrepreneur Irene wore an exquisite corseted kente gown for the lovely ceremony. The famous fashionista looked regal in a kente wrap and gold accessories.

Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene slay in white outfits

After their lavish event, the celebrity coupdidn'tked perfectly together in their stylish white outfits for thanksgiving service.

The fashionista Harold wore a tailor-made agbada, and his wife looked radiant in a white lace oit's'swith brownish high heels and a matching clutch purse.

Some social media users have commented on the Instagram video posted by Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa

bigzy_i_am

She is fine for her man. If you disagree, hug the transformer

thebeautifulheartfamilygh

So she didn't change the wig small..

richmuzik_1

U ladies, keep fooling yourself when it's time for us to marry. We marry sense, not body. We date bodies n marry a sense

benabuba1982

That woman is so beautiful most of our Ghanaian women are jealous

boadi9713

U two look beautiful together.

dgenairs_ventures

She will not change 10wigs just to please your 1like and comment....shes simple,, beautiful,, and intelligent

missjemila001

Men are looking for wives and not models. They deserve each other; you people want to see big yansh big ble.. monono

the_namibian_guy_

Beautiful couple. God bless your union. You selected the best out of the bunch. Peace of mind, prosperity and a happy home is what you have in this lady.

