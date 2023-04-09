Ghanaian media personality MzGee wowed fashionistas with her beautiful outfit to the Easter edition of the United Showbiz show.

The curvy celebrity wore a stylish blazer and custom-made skirt by Ghanaian designer Briwire Duah

Top Ghanaian gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy and the Daughters of Glorious Jesus, were the guest on the show

United Showbiz host and broadcast journalist, MzGee continues to win the attention of Ghanaians with her looks after replacing Nana Ama McBrown on the show.

The former TV3 presenter has stepped up her fashion sense, and the glam team has inspired viewers of the show and fashionistas with unique and timeless looks since she took over the show.

On the Easter edition of the popular entertainment show, MzGee rocked a red blazer designed with black and white patterned fabric, which she styled with a stunning ruffled tulle skirt.

The style influencer wore a matching red fascinator to complete her elegant look. The curvy television personality slayed in black stilettos with spikes for the evening show.

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's stunning look for the Easter edition of the show;

kecilbakes.gh

mzgee you look amazing...your outfit is exceptional...I love it❤️❤️❤️❤️

jennybunch_

Gospel Rock Night

agyemangduncan

Mzgee is very good and beautiful

nanayawodo

God bless you MzGee , you’re doing very well.

bem. aakosua

Mcbrown is beautiful, and Mzgee is beautiful as well; I love both of them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Muahhhhh

adjoaherself

Mzgee good show host ❤️

adwoa1037

Megzz, you look wonderful today; I love you ❤️❤️

rundown on

Mzgee isn't the best host but you can't deny her beauty

veraofosuhene

Good job yesterday, dear! God bless you

amysfloral

I enjoyed the show ❤️❤️

eunicegbekle

I enjoyed the show yesterday whaaaatKudos to you, mummy ❤️

