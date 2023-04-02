Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah has gone viral with her beautiful birthday videos

The style influencer wore a black corseted dress for her birthday as she hosts Jackie Appiah on the United Showbiz program

MzGee celebrates her birthday with TV3's morning show host Berla Mundi who is among the top female style icons in Ghana

Ghanaian media personality MzGee looked effortlessly chic in a black dress for her birthday on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The new United Showbiz entertainment program host wore a see-through lace dress as she hosted an award-winning Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, and other guests on the show.

United Showbiz host MzGee slays in a black dress. Sources: @utvghana @iammzgee

The former TV3 presenter looked flawless in smooth makeup and a beautiful frontal lace ponytail hairstyle for the first episode of the new month.

Jackie Appiah looks elegant in a silky white dress

Top Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah wore a white fluffy three-quarter jacket designed with tassels and matching trousers.

She wore a lustrous frontal hairstyle and beautiful makeup for the live interview.

Some social media users have commented on MzGee look in a trending video shared by United Television on Instagram;

zirabrooks

Can she breathe

yaa_slayer

This short time in UTV and you're Glowing Differently UTV de3 wo boa ooo

the.rdk.co

Love you, amenovi❤️

marjoriesweet

This corset dresses too 3y3 asem oo.

versatile_crush

Looking glam. Happy birthday, sweetie ❤️

queen_jay_gh

Such a breath of fresh air. She looks stunning @iammzgee

teresah_jx

This lady here is doing well, and I hope and pray she goes very far in life

abikoala18

This is what McGee looks like? She's nice. First time seeing her

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media figure Gloria Akpene Nyarku who never ceases to dazzle United Showbiz viewers with her appearance.

Nana Ama McBrown, a Ghanaian actress and fashion star who today works for Onua TV, was replaced by an outstanding journalist.

One of Ghana's most watched television programs that explores hot entertainment themes is the United Showbiz program.

