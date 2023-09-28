Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui's latest sleeveless outfit blond hairstyle has become the talk of the town

AMG Medikal's loves to experiment when it comes to her hairstyle choices to match her fabulous looks

A bevvy of female celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui body clinging outfit and designer shoes

Ghanaian actress and style icon Fella Makafui wore a quintessential wardrobe staple that stylish women can rock to various Christmas events.

The celebrity mother with flawless melanin skin modelled in a sleeveless brown dress designed by Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui shows off her expensive wristwatch. Photo credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time Fella Makafui has promoted her friend's latest collection on her social media pages.

In the viral photos, the gorgeous wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal looked charming in a straight blond frontal hairstyle and perfect makeup look.

Fella Makafui, famously known for spending lavishly on designer shoes, wore Versace Medusa chain leather sandals for the photoshoot.

Fella Makafui looks heavenly in a white dress

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Fella Makafui dazzled in a white puff-sleeved dress and elegant curly hairstyle for this beautiful photoshoot.

She wore black strappy heels that matched her stylish black purse clutch in new photos.

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has commented on Fella Makafui's classy look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

osei__felicia stated:

Brown skin girl ❤️❤️❤️

Salmamumin stated:

Melanin queen in lure

Bettinahtianah stated:

So hot

adjoa__rose stated:

Chocolate on chocolate ❤️❤️❤️

serwahprikels stated:

Fine babes

caleb_shol_ stated:

Pretty overloaded

Asantebabe stated:

Babe girl my ayigbe aliwaa

lwy._shellyxx stated:

Brown’s so good on you

belloreignz235 stated:

You are the version of Brown Skin Girl

Source: YEN.com.gh