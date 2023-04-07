Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown dazzled in an all-black outfit and from her look, what stood out was her frontal lace wig

The wig was multi-coloured in the colours pink and purple with the roots bleached white

Gloria Sarfo, Berla Mundi and many of her followers have filled the comment section with compliments and love emojis

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has caught the eyeballs of many Ghanaians as she rocked a colourful wig in recent pictures she shared on Instagram.

She was dressed in all-black, and her outfit covered her from head to toe without showing skin or cleavage.

Her hair was very colourful and was long such that it hung across her back. The roots of the wig were bleached, and the rest of the hair had a mixture of pink and purple colours, which gave off an ombre effect.

She wore a leather pair of trousers that hugged her voluptuous curves. She paired it with a silk top that had a bow tie around the neck and large puffs around the elbows.

Her makeup was flawless, as always, and her infectious smile brightened how she looked in the pictures.

See the beautiful pictures below of Nana Ama McBrown rocking a colourful frontal lace wig.

Ghanaians have reacted to the pictures of Nana Ama McBrown

Berla Mundi, Gloria Sarfo, Kobby Kyei, and many of Mrs McBrown Mensah's followers have filled the comment section with beautiful messages gushing over her.

Others who were awestruck by her beauty had no words to say but use love and fire emojis

berlamundi said:

Love this

laurenhautecouture remarked:

Gorgeous Lauren Woman Happy Easter my dearest @iamamamcbrown ❤️❤️❤️❤️

belike_lionel said:

Her excellency ❤️

kofiyaga_ky remarked:

❤️Black Friday❤️

_1real_gangster said:

Good one there

phada_hunsi commented:

Say whaaaat? Say Beauty.

