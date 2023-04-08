Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown looked fashionable in a shiny lace dress for Nadia Adongo Musah's lavish wedding

The multiple award-winning actress was one of the masters of ceremony for the trending wedding of the month

The beautiful bride Nadia Adongo Musah is the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stepped out stylishly in a corseted lace dress as she anchored Nadia Adongo Musah's wedding on April 7, 2023.

The style icon did not disappoint with her looks as she slays in a long-sleeve form-fitting dress for the star-studded wedding of the month.

Ghanaian couple Why Fynn, Dr Nadia, Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah look classy in this collage. Source: @live_with_kwaku @focusnblur

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her smooth skin in the cleavage-baring glittering lace gown she styled with a yellow designer purse.

She looked alluring in a beautiful ponytail hairstyle with white hairpins as she rocked flawless makeup for the grand event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaian businessman and husband of the media personality Maxwell Mensah looked dapper in an all-black outfit styled with a shiny blazer and black shoes.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's posts;

@agnes_po cash'srielle.cash

The dress is very nice! Who’s the tailor pls?

@tity_o.a

This lady too fine ei

@misskayofnc

This dress is everything

@zippeWho's

Because this is all our auntie !m❤️

@mrssstranger

Because this is all our auntie !m❤️

@mtity_o.a's

Luckiest man in Ghana

@jerilynnnnnn

I need her doctor's number asap

@timothy_sixpence

Her attitude yoh you can’t touch her man that’s my girl right there ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

@19k.smisskayofnc'sppersandheel.gh

Couple of the night

@holytroian

Beautiful she looks good

Meet the wealthy bride and groom

Nadia Adongo Musah, the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the presidency, marries a young businessman, Kwasi Fynn, popularly known as Why Fynn

Shatta Wale's friend marries Akufo-Addo's 'Girl' Nadia Adongo, Flaunts Rolls Rmaaaa__ophy's In Videos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian entrepreneur Why Fynn, who married his lovely fiancee, Nadia Adongo Musah, in a lavish ceremony.

Why Fynn and Adongo, the Presidency's deputy director of diaspora affairs, dressed so opulently for their special occasion.

Online videos show the bride stepping out of a Rolls Royce as the groom travelled in a procession of costly vehicles.

10 Times Ghanaian Actress And Onua TV Presenter Nana Ama McBrown Posed With Expensive Designer Bags

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of the most prominent female celebrities, Ghanaian actress and Onua TV host Nana Ama McBrown who has an exquisite collection of designer handbags.

With her appearances at star-studded events, the award-winning Kumawood actress and former host of United Showbiz never disappoints.

The 45-year-old JHS alumna never ceases to dazzle her online followers with her unique costumes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh