Ghanaian bride Ella is one of the few fashionable women who tied the knot in a custom-made Sima Brew dress in April 2023

The bride, with an infectious wore a halterneck floor-sweeping kente gown for her traditional private wedding

The groom, who is a medical doctor, looked dashing in a stylish white kaftan and elegant footwear for the event

Ghanaian bride Ella and her young-looking husband, Dr Anim, looked stunning together in beautiful ensembles for their glamorous ceremony.

The happy bride Ella wore a silky one-hand dress for the pre-wedding photoshoot. She looked radiant in a simple bun hairstyle and flawless makeup while smiling gracefully as her husband held her hands tightly in the photos below.

The groom wore a colourful shirt, blue blazer, and black shoes for the photo shoot.

Ghanaian bride Ella looks regal in an African print bridal robe

The gorgeous bride wore a monochrome African print bridal robe as the glam team styled her for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride, Ella modelled beautifully in the billowing sleeves floor-length robe as she smiled at the cameras.

Ghanaian bride Ella slays in beaded kente for the introduction ceremony

Ghanaian bride, Ella looked ravishing in a unique corseted kente designed with glittering lace for the neckline.

She rocked a simple hairstyle, smooth makeup and stud earrings for the traditional ceremony.

The bridesmen looked ethereal in matching kente outfits as they posed for the video shoot.

Ghanaian bride Ella looks fantastic in a green kente

Ghanaian bride, Ella looked charming in a halterneck kente dress designed with ruffles. The groom donned a white two-piece kaftan as they greeted family members and the wedding guests.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Ella's elegant kente dress

Some fashionistas have praised the beautiful bride and her design team for thinking outside the box to create this bespoke outfit.

