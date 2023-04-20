The gorgeous wife of ex-Black Stars player Suleyman Ali Sulley Muntari looked elegant in a beaded kente at a private wedding ceremony over the weekend

Menaye Donkor-Muntari stood out among all the other pretty bridesmaids with her corseted kente design

The former beauty queen wore a charming hairstyle and gold accessory to compliment her look

Miss Universe Ghana 2004 Menaye Donkor-Muntari was the perfect wedding guest in a stunning kente outfit over the weekend.

Miss Universe Ghana 2004 Menaye Donkor looks classy in bouncy hairstyles. Photo credit: @menayedonkor

Source: Instagram

The Canadian-born Ghanaian businesswoman wore a purple corseted kente dress as a bridesmaid in a private wedding ceremony which had Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas in attendance.

The country director for Miss Universe Ghana since 2017 wore a stunning curly ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup for the lavish wedding.

The pretty bridesmaids show off their dance moves

The beautiful women rocked breathtaking corseted dresses and unique turban styles to complete their looks.

In the trending video, the bridesmaids showed off their dance moves as they performed the 'Unavailable' dance challenge by Nigerian superstar Davido.

Some social media users have commented on Menaye Donkor's elegant kente dress

Ghanaian celebrities including Mzbel, Gloria Sarfo and Sister Deborah have commented on Menaye Donkor's terrific look at the wedding.

terrytastiq said:

Daayuuuuuuuum…. It’s glam o’clock‼️

abisolaqt said:

Wow! Stunning! I love the message.

biancaabuckman said:

Gosh!! We love you, Mama.

ladypmc81 said:

WOW gorgeous!

gloriaosarfo said:

Pretty Queen

willasiedu added:

The colour and splendour, plus the power of the purple...Ei, Madam!

munashjeff said:

My wife is looking amazing and cute. Much love!

aqua_eatsgoodfood stated:

That is the pure definition of class.

sheimage said:

Obaa f33f3

miss_saygh said:

This beautiful. Pure class!

busumuru_yekini said:

Agona Swedru y3 wo Adi oyie. Gorgeous, classic, love and beyond beautiful. Chai ❤️❤️❤️❤️

itz_brigiton said:

Gorgeously beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh