Aunty Naa of Oyerepa FM is among the top radio personalities with an incredible fashion sense, as she looks regal in a kente dress to celebrate her birthday

The award-winning media personality wore two figure-hugging dresses for her birthday photoshoot

Many social media users have commented with best wishes under her post while admiring her looks

Ghanaian media personality Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly called Aunty Naa, aka Judge Kampala, looked terrific in stylish outfits for her birthday photoshoot.

The popular host of Oyerepa Afutuo was a year older on October 19, 2023. As her guests affectionately call her, Aunty Naa wore a cleavage-baring kente dress with ruffled sleeves.

Aunty Naa looked charming like a bride, slaying in a lustrous curly hairstyle and smooth makeup to blend her skin tone.

She wore pink lips to match her kente dress and celebrate the pink month as the world calls on all women for cancer screening.

Watch the video below;

Aunty Naa of Ayerepa FM stuns in a red lace dress with puff sleeves

The beautiful marriage counsellor, Aunty Naa, looked terrific in a round-neck lace dress with puff sleeves. The multiple award-winning personality wore gold earrings to match her regal look.

Check out the photos below;

Watch the video as Aunty Naa of Ayerepa FM settles a family dispute

Aunty Naa looked elegant in cornrow braids and a colourful top and pants as she spoke with a young girl in the studio.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Aunty Naa of Ayerepa FM's stunning birthday videos.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mizz_anamoaba stated:

You should be our minister for women and children affairs what

Fashionadomagh stated:

Happy birthday, Aunty Naa. Live long, and I hope all beautiful things happen in your life, today and forever

piesie_nhyira stated:

Joooooooooorrrrggggee Kumpala❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ghanawoman22 stated:

Our one and only Judge Kampala..Looking gorgeous...have an amazing day ❤️

takyiaw24 stated:

Happy Birthday, Judge Kumpala

aburokyire_hemma stated:

That's my beautiful Aunty. Happy birthday the bravest woman alive

Richwood.180410 stated:

Happy birthday dear

Viviandentaah87 stated:

Happy birthday maame container

Efyamens stated:

Happiest birthday, mame Naarh. More grace ❤️

