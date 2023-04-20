Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei has gone viral with her elegant look at Wesley Osei's 30th birthday party

The media personality wore a short black dress styled with white boots for the lavish event that is trending on social media

Felicia Osei wore heavy makeup and beautiful earrings to complete her look at the star-studded party

Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei was among the best-dressed influencers at Wesley Kesse's birthday party on April 19, 2023.

The Onua FM presenter showed skin in a short black blazer dress while showing off her dance moves.

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei looks stunning in a black dress. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei stood out with her white boots that matched her white designer bag that has become the talk of the town on social media.

She looked gorgeous in a short fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup and wore black drop earrings.

The rising style influencer wore a stylish black hat to complete her stunning look for the star-studded birthday party.

Ghanaians react to Felicia Osei's look at Wesley Kesse's birthday party

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their views on Felicia Osei's look at Wesley Kesse's birthday, with many of them praising the talented TitTok star. However, some were also critical of her looks.

skyelettecurve

Wo dressing tantan. 3y3 obi anka womaame b3ka… mtche

eaofosuhemaa_

Heeeeerrrr winter boots heat paaaa

nana_amaaaaaaaa

When I saw the boot, I thought that was Asantewaa

_zongo_34

She dressed so beautiful

@_sebamohammed

This one now en matter dey bore me paa

@awabeta

This lady is so pretty

@giftme_ghana

Eiii Akwasi b3hw3 wo yiri nu ooo

@nanaboateng579

You have always made the soul happy

@nana_abena_afriyie7

She is in a whole mood

coco_abena

So People dress like it’s winter in Ghana now wow

khonsty_49

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with her dressing. Is that cute short dress winter wear for you? The outcome matters; the dress fits her well with her beautiful face, body shape, and legs. Take your jealousy outer her

efua_sagoe

Eii na dress code no y3 Alhandro’ delacruz anaa boi3 nice shoe momm

sels_basics

By now, people should know it was a 90s-themed party ei mo kasa oo

krissy_360

Someone party u, dress like the party is your own

_remainunstoppable27

The party of the First Quarter of 2023 ❤️❤️.

