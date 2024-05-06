KK Fosu is optimistic that Ghanaian Highlife musicians can fill the 02 Arena in London

According to him, Highlife music is big across the globe and with the right organisation, filling the 02 could easily be attained

He made the comment while reacting to Medikal's successful concert at the Indigo 02

KK Fosu has expressed confidence in Ghanaian Highlife artistes' ability to fill the iconic 02 Arena in London.

The ace musician insisted in a recent interview that it would not be an insurmountable task for the genre's top acts.

KK Fosu's assertion comes on the heels of rapper Medikal's sold-out concert at the Indigo 02, a feat that has reignited discussions about the global appeal of Ghanaian music.

KK Fosu hopeful that Highlife artistes can fill 02 Arena

Source: Instagram

"Highlife music is big out there, and I believe some of our Highlife artists can fill the O2 Arena," Fosu told GNA Entertainment.

The Anadwo Yede hitmaker, who has performed Highlife music worldwide, emphasized that the genre often exceeds expectations regarding its global reception.

"Sometimes we underestimate the popularity of Highlife music on the global stage," he said.

Fosu, who will be celebrating 25 years in the music industry this year with a highly anticipated concert, believes that Highlife artists can replicate the success of their counterparts in other genres by fostering unity and supporting one another's endeavours.

"I have performed worldwide, and the reception I receive performing Highlife is just amazing. I believe a Highlife artiste will fill up the O2 Arena one day," he stated confidently.

However, Fosu acknowledged that achieving such a feat would require collaboration among Highlife musicians in Ghana, drawing inspiration from the camaraderie displayed by artistes like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Medikal, who supported each other's recent international shows.

"Highlife musicians would have to come together and support each other to make this a reality, just like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Medikal have done," Fosu advised.

KK Fosu backs Cheddar's New Fosu

Meanwhile, KK Fosu has registered his support for Nana Kwame Bediako's New Force Movement.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, the musician established he is neither with NPP nor NDC.

He described the top two political factions as parties "fighting for their pockets"

