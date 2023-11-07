Fella Makafui turned heads at her friend's baby christening with her white gown

The Ghanaian actress, famous for starring in YOLO TV series, looked fabulous in a long-sleeve corseted gown and charming hairstyle at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's look, stating that she wore the wrong dress to the naming ceremony

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is trending on Instagram after rocking a white gown to her friend's baby christening over the weekend.

The beautiful wife of award-winning Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong, turned heads at the star-studded event with her corseted gown.

Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong rock classy outfits.

Source: Instagram

The beauty entrepreneur Fella Makafui wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle, heavy makeup and dazzling earrings to complete her look.

Fella Makafui's adorable baby girl, Island Frimpong, looked elegant in a custom-made dress as she stepped out with her celebrity mother.

Fella Makafui looks exquisite in a black gown at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards

Ghanaian movie producer Fella Makafui was named among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.

Ghanaian couple arrive at their daughter's naming ceremony

Ghanaian businessman AMG Deuces and his pretty wife looked classy in stylish outfits as they arrived at their beautiful daughter's baby christening ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's stunning white gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

u_nys stated:

She didn’t even dress like this at her wedding

dy05510 stated:

Beautiful, but the baby girl has a lot going on in her head.

yesafrica2023 stated:

Very wrong outfit for this occasion

hadassah_forks stated:

See her being nicely dressed and see the kinda dress she has sown for the daughter! They should let their wealth reflect on their children, not them

charlie_dior said:

Toooo cute

princess_otiwaah_cartel stated:

I thought she was blessing her marriage ooo.....na baby christening she's attending .....she looks beautiful tho

amma_lena stated:

Can I see the outdooring mom picture, please? I want to show my friends

