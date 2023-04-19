Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse looked ethereal in all-white as he marked his 30th birthday on April 19, 2023

The theme of the photoshoot was heavenly as the background had light circles shining onto him from the cliff of a mountain. His arms were opened wide which depicted a resurrection into his 30s

Lots of birthday wishes continue to pour in for the talented skit maker and content creator

Ghanaian TikTok star Wesley Kesse turned 30 on April 19, 2023, and he did so in grand style by sharing stunning pictures on his Instagram page.

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse drops 30th birthday photos. Image Credit: @wesleykessegh

Source: Instagram

Born Kojo Asante Kesse, he looked radiant in his birthday photoshoot as he dripped in an oversized white robe.

The same fabric and colour of the robe was spread on the floor as he stood in the middle, closed his eyes and opened his arms wide.

He wrapped his head with a white scarf with a knot wrapped around the middle of his forehead.

He wore no jewellery or accessories, which added to the divine and unique representation of the theme of the photoshoot.

The background was black with two white circles, one inside the other, reflecting from a mountain.

Below is a birthday photo of Wesley Kesse.

Below is a video from Wesley Kesse's birthday photoshoot.

Lots of birthday wishes pour in for Wesley Kesse on his birthday

willie_chembez stated:

Happy birthday brother. Have a great one

_asantewaaaa_ said:

Happy birthday my love❤️

jumanjoe stated:

Mr Kesse! Happy birthday

chichi.yakubu said:

Happy birthday darling! Aging beautifully and wisely ❤️

jayberete commented:

Happy birthday Wesley

softmadeit said:

Happy birthday my brother

aewura_djoah said:

Welcomeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee to the 3rd floooorrrrrrr

Source: YEN.com.gh