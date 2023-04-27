Ghanaian bride Ama Yeboah who found love at the museum looked gorgeous in a custom-made gown for her lavish ceremony

The beautiful bride wore a stunning beaded kente with sleeveless tassels for the traditional wedding in Ghana

The calm and fashionable groom wore a stylish blue jacket and shiny black shoes for the white wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian bride Nana Ama Yeboah and her husband Kabiru Seidu shared their touching love story on their wedding day. The fashionable couple won attention with their sartorial choices for their luxurious wedding.

Ghanaian couple Nana Ama and Kabiru Seidu look lovely together. Photo credit: @at_kixel

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Ama Yeboah rocks a beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding

The beautiful bride looked exquisite in a stunning well-detailed kente dress that depicted all the colours in the Ghana national flag.

Top Ghanaian hair stylist Christelecodo famed for styling Lydia Forson's birthday hairstyle, outdid herself on this bridal look.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian bride Ama Yeboah glows in a white silk gown

The beautiful and outspoken bride looked classy in a simple silk gown for the white wedding. The deep-plunge dress accentuated the bride's curves.

Nana Ama slayed in a simple afro ponytail hairstyle with white accessories. She wore elegant pearly drop earrings as she posed for the photoshoot.

The beautiful bride Ama Yeboah narrated how she met her handsome husband:

I have always feared being in a relationship because I am an ambitious woman with many things to achieve, and I felt that perhaps marriage will weigh me down.

You looked me straight and said, 'we will be a team, and I will always support you no matter what'.

I date back to the moment we became more than friends, and I always laugh about it because one of my friends Cynthia who is not here today, was three hours late to a museum viewing.

So I decided to call my friend Kabiru because I hadn't spoken to him in a while. Three hours flew by because we talked about everything and anything including our vision for the future, building a better Africa and what it meant to be friends.

And somehow, after I left the museum and came home, the only person I wanted to speak to was you. Seven hours later in different countries, we were still on the phone.

Swipe left to the last slider to watch the emotional video below:

Wedding Dresses: Ghanaian Melanin Bride Glows In Backless White Gown With Long Pleated Train

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Samantha, who wore a conventional backless white gown for her lavish wedding.

The self-assured melanin bride epitomised simplicity and modern design with a dash of luxury and style.

The stunning melanin bride styled her natural hair and used subtle makeup for her fashionable wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh