Ghanaian bride Christabell has showed 2023 brides new innovative ways to take breathtaking photos on their wedding day

The beautiful melanin bride with an exceptional fashion sense looked gorgeous in a white outfit for the photoshoot

The handsome groom wore quality suit outfits designed with unique lace fabrics to match his great personality

Ghanaian bride Christabell has gone viral with her glamorous wedding after posing inside a swimming pool for memorable wedding photos.

Ghanaian couple Christabell and Kofi look lovely in white outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The happy couple look elegant in beautiful outfits

Ghanaian bride Christabell slayed in a flaunted her smooth legs in a deep-plunge white dress. The handsome groom Kofi with charming dreadlocks, wore a black and white tuxedo for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Christabell takes gorgeous photos inside the swimming pool

The dazzling bride wore a short white jumpsuit with a long train for a photo shoot session at the poolside.

Ghanaian bride Christabell looked incredible in an attractive hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Ghanaian bride Christabell glows in a white long-sleeve gown

With an infectious smile, the happy bride wore a shiny white lace gown with a highly floor-sweeping train. She looked fantastic in her sleek hairdo and beautiful jewellery for the white wedding.

Ghanaian couple Christabell and Kris look perfect together

The glowing bride couldn't take her eyes off the handsome groom with an impeccable fashion sense. He wore a white cotton lace jacket, white shirt and black tailored-to-fit trousers for the wedding.

Ghanaian couple Christabell and Kofi turn heads with their reception outfits

Ghanaian bride Christabell looked gorgeous in a red sleeveless gown and wavy hairstyle for the reception party. The fashionable groom wore a stylish suit styled with expensive shoes.

