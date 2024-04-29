Ghanaian musician Fantana is in the news again for showing off her cleavage in a stunning dress

The beautiful actress and influencer wore a skintight dress with ruffles to a private event

Nigerian actress Ini Edo and professional chef Hilda Baci have commented on Fantana's outfit

Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie, popularly called Fantana, is trending with her revealing gown to a private event.

The cast of Netflix's Young, Famous & African series looked smoking hot in a deep-plunge neckline dress designed with ruffles.

Ghanaian musician Fantana slays in long wigs. Photo credit: @iamfantana.

Source: Instagram

Fantana showed off her smooth thighs as she modelled in famous Rene Caovilla sandals that matched her Christian Dior bag.

Your Man, hitmaker and daughter of Ghanaian politician Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey wore a long, centre-parted straight hairstyle and heavy makeup to make her glow as she posed for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Fantana looks gorgeous in a strapless jumpsuit

Former Rufftown signee Fantana flaunted her voluptuous figure in a brown strapless jumpsuit as she showed off her new hairstyle.

After Jackie Appiah, Fantana is the second female celebrity to own this luxury designer bag.

Check out the photos below;

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has commented on Fantana's sizzling photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Hildabaci stated:

Hot sturvvv

Kwakuakom stated:

BIG CAPO❤️

kofiyaga_ky stated:

Fantana Montana

_lovelynelle stated:

Fine af

kelvinamoako28 stated:

So sassy.. Empress! Got me so hard ❤️

jayshanel_studio stated:

Big Fanta ❤❤❤

Youngfamousandafrican stated:

Hey ❤️

haf_soh_ stated:

Hot as ever ❤️❤️

nunurai_ stated:

Capo Tana ❤️❤️

Mharmmha stated:

We get it hot

c_jay.96 stated:

You too dope ❤

Xtreetwise stated:

My lady

Kwakuakom stated:

BIG CAPO❤️

kofiyaga_ky stated:

Fantana Montana

_lovelynelle stated:

Fine af

jayshanel_studio stated:

Big Fanta ❤❤❤

kelvinamoako28 stated:

So sassy.. Empress! Got me so hard ❤️

5 Times Ghanaian Musician Fantana Was The Queen Of Cleavage And Curves In Stylish Outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fantana, one of Ghana's most attractive and gifted female musicians.

The curvaceous fashion influencer constantly shows off her collection of high heels, sneakers, and expensive purses on social media.

The slay queen is the child of politician Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a parliamentarian representing the Jomoro constituency in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh