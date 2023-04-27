A former Asheshi student Effie Bartels-Kodwo looked ethereal in a simple yet classy kente gown for her traditional wedding

The beautiful with long hair opted for a natural look for her multi-day wedding as she slayed in mild makeup

She was selected among six students to participate in the Goldman Sachs 2014 Spring Internship in London

Ghanaian banker Effie Bartels-Kodwo is among the few young brides who opted for less makeup on their wedding day.

Ghanaian bride Effie and Nana Yaw look stunning together in classy outfits. Photo credit: @ghogphoto

Nana Yaw and Effie look stunned in elegant white outfits for the pre-wedding shoot

The beautiful couple Nana Yaw and Effie wore stylish white ensembles for their beach-themed photo shoot. The dazzling bride Effie dressed casually in a v-shaped spaghetti strap striped dress and styled her natural hair.

Ghanaian bride Effie rocks a one-hand kente dress for her traditional wedding

The calm bride with a beautiful smile wore a simple pink kente dress for her lavish traditional wedding. Ghanaian bride Kaladata shared the lovely video captioned;

My sweet Beyoncé bride(you need to see her poses )

She went from “I don’t really wear makeup oh, I want it really natural and do I have to wear lashes?” to “Lets do something pink and fun and can you please bring different lengths of lashes”

The beautiful bride Effie slays in a see-through lace gown for the white wedding

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride Effie looked fantastic in a long-sleeve turtleneck lace gown and a simple ponytail hairstyle. The marriage ceremony was held at Kempinski Hotel. The groom wore a black and white tuxedo with a black bow tie and shiny black leather shoes.

