Ghanaian female entrepreneur and the mother of Sammy Osei Kuffour's youngest son, Charlotte Derban, is one of the hardworking female celebrities in Ghana

The former Miss Ghana contestant continues to inspire young women with determination and entrepreneurial spirit to provide more jobs for the youth

The talented actress and brand influencer manages many businesses in Ghana while juggling between taking care of her son and shooting new movies or commercials

Ghanaian actress and serial entrepreneur Charlotte Derban is among the most hardworking female celebrities.

The young mother-of-one is one of the stars promoting the beauty industry and hospitality sector with her excellent business models and services.

Charlotte Derban and Sammy Kuffour look classy in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @charlyd @gettyimages

The beautiful and versatile baby mama of retired Ghanaian footballer Sammy Kuffour is one of the top influencers who has worked with beauty brands.

YEN.com.gh shares the list of businesses owned by Charlotte Derban, a former Miss Ghana contestant.

Gem 7 beauty bar

The former beauty queen, Charlotte Derban, celebrated her 29th birthday with the launch of a new business. The hardworking chief executive officer is also a nail technician who occasionally fixes the nail of top celebrities, including Juliet Ibrahim's beautiful sister, Sonia Ibrahim.

Charly's Ghana

Charly's Ghana is a top-notch restaurant in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Media gurus like movie producer and director Kofi Asamoah are regular customers who continually advertise Charlotte Derban's business on social media

Charly Bakes

The multitalented young mother also manages a bakery company in Ghana. The subsidiary of Charly's Ghana restaurant, Charly Bakes, has assorted pastries and cakes for all occasions and events.

Swift breakfast

The intelligent businesswoman Charlotte Derban, Charly D, runs the best breakfast packages for birthdays, anniversaries and office meetings.

