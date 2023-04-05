Ex-Black Stars player Sammy Kuffour is the proud proprietor of Godiva International School, and photos and videos of his institution have popped up

The school's official Instagram page shows the giant yellow building in its full glory with a swimming pool, elegant classroom blocks and state-of-the-art facilities

The Black Stars and Bayern Munich legend's beautiful school attracts kids from affluent and regular homes as it offers GES & Cambridge curricula

Photos and videos of former Black Stars player Sammy Kuffour's Godiva International School have surfaced online, showcasing the impressive facilities and infrastructure of the institution.

Sammy Kuffour's Godiva International School

The images, which were shared on the school's official Instagram page, depict a large yellow building surrounded by lush greenery, complete with a swimming pool and several classroom blocks.

The school, which offers both Ghana Education Service (GES) and Cambridge curricula, caters to children from both affluent and regular homes who are looking for a quality education with top-of-the-line facilities.

In some other videos, Kuffour could be seen interacting with his students, dressed in a sharp blue waistcoat, blue trousers, and a white long-sleeve shirt that matched well with the blue school uniform of the students. The videos show Kuffour engaging with the children and playing games with them.

Other Ghanaian celebrities like Yvonne Nelson and Lil Win have in the past also built big schools with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Sammy Kuffour Makes Donation To Dzorwulu Special School

In another story, Black Stars legend Sammy Kuffour has made a charitable donation to the Dzorwulu Special School on behalf of his school Godiva International School.

The ex-footballer visited the school with a few pupils and staff from his school to make the kind-hearted gesture.

The footballer and his school gave out numerous bottles of cooking oils, packs of bottled water and multiple boxes of other undisclosed items.

