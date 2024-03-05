Black Stars players Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew's beautiful sister, Imani Ayew, looks good in everything she wears

The supermodel and hardworking entrepreneur has posted some sassy photos on Instagram

The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell has commented on Imani Ayew's photos

Ghanaian businesswoman Imani Ayew is one of the youngest bossy ladies who rarely posts on social media but has a high fashion sense.

The beautiful daughter of legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele and sister of Black Stars players Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew has gone viral with her latest photoshoot.

Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Imani Ayew rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @imani_ayew.

The chief executive officer of Yidana Collections was photographed wearing a long black and white maxi dress with billowing sleeves.

Imani Ayew looked gorgeous in coloured spiral braids and mild makeup while posing with her beautiful rose flowers.

Check out the photos below;

Abedi Pele's daughter, Imani Ayew, rocks a black knitted jumpsuit

Imani Ayew looked classy and casual as she stepped out in a black long-sleeve jumpsuit for a lovely photoshoot.

She styled her look with a blue-black long jacket while flaunting her black leather bag as she sat in the car's back seat.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Abedi Pele's daughter, Imani Ayew's stunning photos;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Mavenma stated:

Who brought us flowers?

ira_ismyil stated:

Who is this fine girl❤

Oncloudcam stated:

Beauty

Millerpowell_alyshia stated:

Beautiful

Sarahpepera stated:

I love this gown

Babyemina stated:

Princess ❤

Carmenxcaramel stated:

Wow

Xolasie stated:

My sister

_nutifafa stated:

BIG MADAM

Velbelle stated:

show us the way baby girl

Jijiglam stated:

Imaniiii we don't have the same temperature !!!!!

tshiwela3 stated:

U BETTER

gerxld_stxrr stated:

Hottie

gmurda_ stated:

How perfect are you, mami fly af

