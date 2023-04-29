Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch was a guest at the New York Gala on Thursday, April 27 2023, and she was treated like a superstar

In one of the videos shared by the Talented Kidz superstar, she was bombarded with love by the paparazzi, who took numerous photos and videos of her

The New York Gala was organized to celebrate education and change-makers, and many Ghanaians were excited to see DJ Switch on such a huge platform

DJ Switch, whose real name is Erica Tandoh, was the centre of attention at the gala, and the paparazzi could not get enough of her. In one of the videos shared by the young talent, she was seen being bombarded with love by the paparazzi, who took numerous photos and videos of her. Dressed in a beautiful brown suit and shorts, DJ Switch looked every bit the superstar that she was.

The gala was a star-studded affair, with many high-profile guests like Peter T. Grauer, chairman of the Board of Directors of Bloomberg, and actress Freida Pinto in attendance. However, it was DJ Switch who stole the show with her infectious energy and personality. The young talent, who rose to fame after winning the TV3 Talented Kidz reality show, was clearly the star of the show as the paparazzi kept screaming her name as she posed on the red carpet.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express their excitement at seeing DJ Switch on such a huge platform. The young talent has become a role model for many young people in Ghana and beyond, and her appearance at the New York Gala has been referred to as a huge milestone.

DJ Switch Impresses Ghanaians

cookieteegh commented:

So proud of your growth girl

aklie_matthew_ commented:

This is what we call Celebrity not TikTok

ericayawli_mawuli reacted:

Amazing keep making us proud I pray for grace and grace to finish well to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

DJ Switch Rings The New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell And Gets Applauded By Ghanaians

In a related story, Ghanaian entertainer, disc jockey, and talented kids winner DJ Switch has been featured in the latest trending videos ringing the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell.

The bill, which is rung in New York, marks the opening of daily trades, and the young Ghanaian DJ was part of it as she earned a spot among other participants.

Her fans have celebrated the remarkable achievement and have reacted to her beautiful looks in the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh