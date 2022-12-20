Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama Mcbrown are style icons and trendsetters with unquestionable style

These top female celebrities have created a niche for themselves; they always looked glammed up in stunning outfits and matching expensive hairstyles

After checking their social media post for 2022, Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama McBrown have been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female Celeb did not post any photo or video of themselves in braids hairstyle

Top Ghanaian celebrities like Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama McBrown are very popular because of their hardworking, great personality and unique personal style.

Unsurprisingly, they are the faces of top brands from electrical to decor, foods, and beverages. Ghanaian love and adores these female stars.

Nana Ama McBrown impressed her fans with her unpredictable fashion sense and unique hairstyles this year.

Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama Mcbrown looked beautiful in this photo. @jackieappiah @iamamabrown

These trendsetters gave us beautiful style and hairstyle inspiration for various events. They love glamorous hairstyles, from bob hairstyles to lustrous, bouncy hairstyles.

However, these female celebs are rarely seen or pictured wearing African braids, or natural locs after checking their social media pages.

1. Jackie Appiah looks stunning in a white dress

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah ruled social media with her affluent lifestyle and designer clothes. The celebrated actress styled her looks with different kinds of lustrous hairstyles that matched perfectly with her looks.

2. Nana Ama McBrown makes headlines with her colored hairstyles

Kumawood actress and television host, Nana Ama McBrown and her team of stylists were very intentional about her looks this year.

They care designed daring and elegant outfits styled with colored hairstyles for her public events and hosting duties.

3. Salma Mumin rocks ponytail hairstyles

Serial entrepreneur and actress Salma Mumin had a busy year promoting her clothing line, and restaurant and shooting award-winning movies.

The hardworking female stars gave us endless pony hairstyles in 2022 each time she stepped out.

4. Serwaa Amihere stuns in glamorous hairstyles

Media personality and entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere is always spotted in ravishing outfits from her clothing line as she hosts politicians and experts for in-depth analysis.

Serwaa Amihere has promoted beautiful frontal hairstyles from her hair brand throughout the year.

5. Zynnell Zuh trends with a magnificent corseted gown

Ghanaian actress and style icon Zynnell Zuh is the definition of glitz and glam. The award-winning star and fashion entrepreneur has broken all her style records this year with her creative designs.

Celebrity Hairstyles: Gyakie, Hajia 4Reall, And 8 Other Celebrity Braids That Will Still Trend In 2023

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about female stars like Deborah Vanessa and Hajia 4Reall who have given us inspiration for braided hairstyles throughout the year.

These superstars made magnificent entrances in stylish attire and well-braided hairstyles that made us seriously envious of their strands.

Some of these fashion bloggers have received nominations in the Most Stylish Female category of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

