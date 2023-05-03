A photo on Twitter of a happy couple that just tied the knot in a simple ceremony had tongues wagging

The new husband and wife chose an interesting route when it came to celebrating their marriage

Netizens were in awe of the couple's marriage as many dished out their opinions on how they achieved the huge milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful couple went viral on Twitter for having a wedding on a budget. The love birds only wanted to get married, and they did just that.

A woman and man's Home Affairs wedding was all the rave on Twitter. Image: HermaineM/ Getty Images/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

The pictures of their wedding caused a major buzz. Tweep flooded the post with their thoughts about how they spent very little to get hitched.

Cheap wedding causes buzz on Twitter

A set of photos posted by @HermaineM shows a happy couple at Home Affairs after getting married. See the happy couple below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi here for R70 Home Affairs wedding

Many people said the simple, cheap wedding looked appealing. Online users discussed the pros and cons of a Home Affair wedding.

@Lomlom_27 commented:

"Not stressing about preparing rice and chicken for people who will gossip later on."

@QueenAtotwe commented:

"My ideal wedding nomba my parents are not humble people."

@rap_sigma commented:

"Yes short and sweet even her dress."

@thabisomoyo__ commented:

"I don't like being the center of attention so a wedding would give me so much anxiety, I'd rather go sign at home affairs too."

@Shady_reign commented:

"Ant being negative but wish divorce was R70 too."

"He Embarrassed Her": Drama as Groom Wipes Off Bride's Lipstick During Wedding, Her Reaction Trends

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a viral video of a handsome groom wiping off his bride's lipstick during their simple wedding.

The happy groom has left online users shocked as he couldn't kiss his wife with the lipstick on.

Surprisingly, he immediately reached into his pocket and brought out a handkerchief to clean it off

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za