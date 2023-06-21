Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson continues to wow her followers with a monochromatic look at her book signing happening on June 21, 2023

The published author, actress and movie producer look simple and classy in her natural hairstyle and smooth makeup

Some social media users have compiled the screen goddess's high fashion sense in the trending videos posted by the TV3 network

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson made her first public appearance after releasing her memoir on June 18, 2023. The 37-year-old impresses her followers with her black outfits and natural hairstyle.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson looks gorgeous at her book signing. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-one wrote a black form-fitting long-sleeve dress as she hung out with fans at the Accra Mall.

Yvonne Nelson completed her look with mild makeup and gold accessories while rocking a black Louis Vuitton bag valued at GH¢55,000.

Some social media users have commented on Yvonne Nelson's stunning looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

wuze_wuze stated:

Sitting pretty. YN is too fine and is always very simple with her looks.

ambitious_worldbeauty stated:

She is looking more young and fabulous, ankasaa, the woman king

Dennis Teroland stated:

Yvonne di33, she dey bee ooo eeeiii, my crush

dagaatigirl_official stated:

She is beautiful

amapat169 stated:

I admire your strength, keep going, and don’t let the negativity stop you, you are going places, and I will order your book; we need people like you in Ghana

heelstopchic__ stated:

You're loved, YN❤️ Ignore the noises

