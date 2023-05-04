Ghanaian journalist Gifty Anti has shared some throwback photos of herself and a caption that dates back to 1995

The media personality outlined some of her achievements in her early days, which were mostly about women's empowerment

She looked slim in her photos and got her fans reacting to her achievements and congratulating her on the heights she has attained currently

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Gifty Anti has shared some throwback photos of herself on social media.

The old photos showed the TV presenter holding a microphone and talking to what looked like a crowd.

In the photo shared on her verified Instagram page on May 4, 2023, she wore a multicoloured dress and had her natural afro-looking hair on.

The media personality was seen talking to an audience with some elderly people sitting at a table behind her.

The media personality, whose confidence and women's advocacy journey seems to have dated back to the 90s, added that she was the president and founder of the first-ever ladies club at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, GIJ, in 1995.

The fashionable author, mother, and women's advocate added that consistency and resilience are in her DNA, which is a reason why she has been at the forefront for women to date.

Gifty Anti wrote:

THROWBACK THURSDAY INSPIRATION. Ladies and gentlemen…. Behold, the President and Founder of the first ever ladies club at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, GIJ, in 1995 (after the Beijing Conference), Pen Ladies Club…. Gifty Naana Afia Dansoa Anti.

And the NUGS Women’s Commissioner, GIJ, 1995. Yes, Consistency and Resilience are in my DNA. Calculate the years I have been at the forefront of women's Empowerment….and yes, I still soldier on, Regardless…. So Yes, I know about WHEN STRONG WOMEN CRY…

See Gifty Anti's post about her throwback below

Ghanaians reacted to the throwback photos of Gifty Anti

michelinsmirror commented:

No bi today you start, God bless your hustle

ama.tina.9421 commented:

God continue to keep you and be your guide

abathefirstlady commented:

Some people are born great, other's have greatness bestowed upon them. ❤️❤️❤️,

abishikafoods commented:

Wow! Unrecognisable nyame nadom. God has done you well ankasa

Gifty Anti responds to divorce rumours

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Gifty Anti addressed the rumours surrounding her marriage and stated that she was unmoved by the local gossip.

She said that she had been the target of these rumours on multiple occasions due to her threats to those spreading them.

She continued by saying that she was unconcerned because her detractors always criticize her whenever she publishes a new book.

