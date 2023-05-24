A video of a woman's makeup transformation has left internet users buzzing with reactions

In the video shared on TikTok by the makeup artist, @unusualglams19, the client appears totally different after the glam look

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

A remarkable makeup transformation has left netizens in disbelief as a woman underwent a stunning makeover, emerging with a remarkably youthful appearance.

Photos of the lady

Source: UGC

TikToker and makeup artist, @unusualglams19, set the internet abuzz with questions after sharing a video which showed the before-and-after clips of a client.

The dramatic change in the woman's appearance has sparked widespread fascination and awe, prompting discussions about the transformative power of makeup and its ability to defy age.

Check out the video below:

Netizens stunned over lady's makeup transformation

Jacqueline❤️:

"I refuse to believe this."

Timileyin damilare:

"Omo fear make up ooo."

marycynthia chisom:

"Are you sure make up artists will make heaven?"

Monilizzy5:

"is not the same person jare, take a look at the teeth."

Isioma Deborah:

"Abeg all this una inner beauty abi na 419 with makeup make una stop am."

ajosetosin1:

"i don't believe."

user1590654632196:

"Are u sure she is the one?"

Efemoney101:

"Make dem ban make up."

SpongeBob's wife:

"from 89 to 34."

Priscilla Asante:

"Serious editing paaa."

omo:

"After God fear makeup artist."

Temmy Trendz:

"To make heaven for makeup artist go hard small o coz what is this."

