An emerging video of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci having a fun moment with a lady believed to be her best friend has stirred reactions online

The two ladies played with each other's backsides and flaunted them for the camera before doing a catwalk out of the scene

Some social media users seized the opportunity to tag their besties as the video's caption read that the lady gifted Hilda a car

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci playing with her female best friend has sparked mixed reactions on the net.

Dressed in a white crop top and skimpy skirt, Hilda looked dapper as she had fun with her bestie, who wore a black outfit.

Hilda had fun with her bestie. Photo Credit: @myfoodbyhildabaci_lag

Source: UGC

The ladies stood before a nice ride, and the video caption reads," A gift from my bestie.''

YEN.com.gh could, however, not confirm the authenticity of the caption, with some netizens saying the clip was not new.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nonetheless, the ladies goofed around as they hit each other's backside before catwalking out of the scene.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Adaeze Esther said:

"No wonder.... Les.bian goes much farther than normal people...

"Make i run before you all eat me raw."

user11904136714433 said:

"All this girl wey dey buy yansh, how do u appreciate real beauty? It is difficult, every girl in lekki get but.t transplant."

Cee_ki said:

"Una don shift my Bo hair 1 side dey form friendship goal with Ama. No wahala oh. BO MY SISTER TAKE HEART, good friendship is coming ok."

user639208765934 said:

"Why are they romancing,i hope it's not what I think."

estheredeji said:

"Bcs she don become celeb una no wan talk wetin dey una mind."

Tima said:

"Why una dey hit una but.ts? ope its not wht j am thinking."

ruthy_vanessa said:

"@__giftyyyyy start saving up pls.....nor be to dey use person talk everyday."

Chi girl said:

"Everybody just dey do yansh . Na wa."

Nnennamusik said:

"If ain’t u supporting me like this as a friend then I don’t want..period."

Hilda Baci arrives at her restaurant days after breaking record

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Gary, a Liberian, had noticed that Hilda Baci, famous Nigerian cook, might not receive Guinness World Records certification.

He said that by demonstrating dance moves while cooking, she violated the rules of the cook-a-thon. The video has received a lot of feedback from social media users, many of whom have criticized the young man for his viewpoint.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng