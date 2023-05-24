A young woman has left the internet speechless after she flexed her makeup-free, blemish-free, flawless skin

The lady's impeccable complexion and radiance left people speechless, with many insisting that she is wearing foundation in the TikTok video

The young hun proved them wrong by wiping her face and showing internet users that she has not a drop of makeup on

Young woman trends for flawless skin and proves she's not wearing foundation.

Source: UGC

This stunning woman's journey to attaining flawless skin has become the talk of the town. Her skincare routine and good genes have made her become a viral sensation.

The young hun known as @nidalkabashii on TikTok posted a video to prove she was not wearing a drop of makeup. She took a white cotton pad and wiped her face to show it was still clean. However, haters will hate, and people are still not convinced.

According to News24, the key to good and healthy skin is lots of sleep and staying hydrated, among other things.

Watch the video below:

With almost 3 million views on the post, the online community has expressed their amazement at her beauty. Social media has been flooded with discussions and admiration for her age-defying looks.

Peeps wanted to know her secrets and said:

@Cindyrella said:

"Show them."

@Alemiau commented:

"Natural blush, I love it."

@yenneh said:

"You looked like you were wearing make-up. Oh, my soul, you are so blessed."

@Teo commented,

"Ok, whaaaaaat. This is not real."

@Precious said:

"Please give me that skin."

@Clara said:

"Girl, just out there living life casually, being perfect."

@Saz said:

"Girl, you don't need makeup. You're perfect."

@Tania commented:

"Holy moly! Your skin is beyond flawless."

@Lilian‍♀️ said:

"Girl, you don't need no makeup."

Some haters still did not believe her:

@Jake said:

"The brows and the concealer is natural too?"

Nana Ama McBrown Causes A Stir With Her No Makeup Video; Netizens Express Shock

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, a Ghanaian actress and fashion icon, who posted a video of herself without makeup to Instagram.

The 45-year-old award-winning actress is one of the most well-known female stars in the entertainment and fashion industries.

At the recently concluded YEN Entertainment Awards, Nana Ama McBrown was declared the Most Stylish Female Celeb category winner.

Source: Briefly.co.za