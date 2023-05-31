A Nigerian tailor recently left many social media users impressed with her tailoring skills

In a trending video, the clothier, identified as Rollex Couture, showed how she replicated a gorgeous lace dress

The final result, which was captured in the viral clip, has earned her applause on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Rollex Couture recently reminded fans that some Nigerian tailors deliver when it comes to dressing recreation.

Photos of the original design and the dress replication process Credit: @rollex_couture

Source: UGC

The Ilorin/Lagos fashion designer recently shared a video which showed her process of recreating a regal lace dress design for a client.

Starting with fabric and lining shopping, the tailor who did a voiceover in Yoruba took viewers through the entire replication process.

The final look was a near-spitting image of the original design.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Fashion lovers applaud Nigerian tailor's dress recreation attempt

solapea:

"Excellent but use a more expensive material."

tej45:

"Lmfao. This babe doesn’t look like someone you’ll like to owe money."

stylemaniac_nasa:

"Some Lowkey tailors dey o .. 10/10 baby girl."

pee_porschee:

"Awwwwnn!!!!! I didn’t see that perfection coming. I don too watch what you order VS what you get."

_therealuche:

"My own bi say , did you dry clean that dress after una spread for ground like that ? Good job."

joantiffanyorezi:

"I think what she got is more gorgeous than what she ordered."

its__ishmael:

"Wow this is a 100/10."

hiebywhumey:

"Wow! This is beautiful."

sinmie_:

"Thought she was gonna leave some crumbs but no, she ate that too."

tehmiee_:

"10/10 ♥️ Nigeria designers are really trying give us our flower."

"Tailors are not magicians": Reactions as lady shares video of dress she wanted and what she got

When it comes to dressing recreation, not everyone gets it right, and sometimes, it could also be the client's fault.

Such is the case with a trending video first sighted on TikTok, which shows what a lady ordered and what she goThe original design was shown in

The original design was shown in the video posted on TikTok by @glonken. It featured a bedazzled, see-through strapless dress with ruffle detailing around the bust.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng