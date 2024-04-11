Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas knows how to get her fans to comment on her Instagram post by rocking elegant outfits

Joselyn Dumas left her fans stunned as she hung out with her fashion designer in a revealing outfit

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' choice of hairstyle to match her look

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has shared a flirtatious photo of herself in a revealing outfit on social media.

The popular host of Keeping It Real with Joselyn Dumas wore a see-through floral print top and cargo jeans styled with a Yves Saint Laurent belt.

Joselyn Dumas slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @joselyndumas

Joselyn Dumas looked fabulous in a short, blunt-cut bob hairstyle and mild makeup while pouting her lips for the cameras.

For this photoshoot, she accessorized her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and gold bracelet.

Check out the photos below;

Joselyn Dumas stuns in a white shirt and green flared skirt

Joselyn Dumas showed off her new hairstyle while rocking a white long-sleeve shirt and green skirt.

As she stepped out, the mother-of-one wore a gold high heels that matched with her multi-coloured mesh bag

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's daring outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Officialberniequeens stated:

Girl, serving us baaadyy. You is on fire, Jo! ❤️❤️

Ernestkasare stated:

Wooow that is hot and sassy baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Shaqmoo12 stated:

Queen is always beautiful and stunning. Love ❤️ the Queen.

Livingwithfinesse stated:

. Politely guard your heart, mind and space

Anniecielto stated:

Always on point!

dennito_reigns stated:

Herr❤️

niel_jnr stated:

JD

kojoblack_music stated:

Some Ghana guys in Ghana. If this beautiful woman dem give chance to date dem later you will go and tell people about dem ..dats why only naja people de chop dem ....lol

Farid.anoi.5 stated:

Fine girl, fine girl comes from Ghana

Dazzles In A Pink Maxi Dress And Flawless Makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas's chic and refined ensemble to celebrate the 2024 New Year.

The style influencer and top fashion brand favourite model looked stunning wearing a long pink dress.

Social media users have commented about Joselyn Dumas' gorgeous hair and cosmetics.

