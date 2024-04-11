Joselyn Dumas Causes A Stir As She Slays In A Green See-Through Top Showing Her Strapless Bra
- Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas knows how to get her fans to comment on her Instagram post by rocking elegant outfits
- Joselyn Dumas left her fans stunned as she hung out with her fashion designer in a revealing outfit
- Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' choice of hairstyle to match her look
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has shared a flirtatious photo of herself in a revealing outfit on social media.
The popular host of Keeping It Real with Joselyn Dumas wore a see-through floral print top and cargo jeans styled with a Yves Saint Laurent belt.
Joselyn Dumas looked fabulous in a short, blunt-cut bob hairstyle and mild makeup while pouting her lips for the cameras.
For this photoshoot, she accessorized her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and gold bracelet.
Joselyn Dumas stuns in a white shirt and green flared skirt
Joselyn Dumas showed off her new hairstyle while rocking a white long-sleeve shirt and green skirt.
As she stepped out, the mother-of-one wore a gold high heels that matched with her multi-coloured mesh bag
Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's daring outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Officialberniequeens stated:
Girl, serving us baaadyy. You is on fire, Jo! ❤️❤️
Ernestkasare stated:
Wooow that is hot and sassy baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Shaqmoo12 stated:
Queen is always beautiful and stunning. Love ❤️ the Queen.
Livingwithfinesse stated:
. Politely guard your heart, mind and space
Anniecielto stated:
Always on point!
Salma Mumin stuns in a GH¢700 red dress and Versace shoes as a guest on the Delay Show: "Number 1 slay queen"
dennito_reigns stated:
Herr❤️
niel_jnr stated:
JD
kojoblack_music stated:
Some Ghana guys in Ghana. If this beautiful woman dem give chance to date dem later you will go and tell people about dem ..dats why only naja people de chop dem ....lol
Farid.anoi.5 stated:
Fine girl, fine girl comes from Ghana
Dazzles In A Pink Maxi Dress And Flawless Makeup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas's chic and refined ensemble to celebrate the 2024 New Year.
The style influencer and top fashion brand favourite model looked stunning wearing a long pink dress.
Social media users have commented about Joselyn Dumas' gorgeous hair and cosmetics.
