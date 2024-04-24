Reality TV star Bella has taken over social media with her picture-perfect birthday photos

The Drama Queen wore two custom-made daring outfits for her jaw-dropping birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have sent lovely birthday wishes under Bella's gorgeous photos on Instagram

Ghanaian reality TV star Agbaglo Selorm Celestina, popularly called Bella, who won the Drama Queen during her time on the show, has released sizzling photos to celebrate her birthday.

The Perfect Match Xtra first runner-up, who resembles Ghanaian musician and socialite Hajia 4Real, looked classy in a red cleavage-baring outfit that snatched her waist for the photoshoot.

Bella Date Rush slays in skintight dresses. Photo credit: @thedramaqueen_queenb.

Source: Instagram

Bella wore a lustrous, straight, long, expensive wig and heavy makeup with long eyelashes while posing elegantly for the cameras.

The fashionista completed her look with a beautiful diamond earring that matched with her designer shoes.

Check out the photo below;

Bella of Date Rush Fame shows skin as she slays in a short black dress for her birthday shoot

The Drama Queen gave her fans an incredible sight as she flaunted her cleavage in a black corseted dress for her birthday shoot.

The Perfect Match Xtra season one contestant wore a curly fringe hairstyle and pearly bracelet while modelling in elegant high heels.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Bella Date Rush's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ewuradjoapat stated:

A beautiful soul with sweet vibes, YOU'RE BLESSED ❤️❤️

amoahabigail71 stated:

Happy birthday, first lady

ms_ofoo stated:

Happy birthday queen ❤️❤️

Korkoressel stated:

Happpy birthday First Lady papabi❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ali_daterush stated:

Happy birthday ❤

adizah_baby stated:

Happy birthday First Lady ❤❤❤❤

gracetillah0 stated:

Happy birthday dear long life and prosperity

Queencanexual stated:

Editingwaa

grace6645 stated:

Happy Birthday dear ❤️❤️

benedictadogbey.509 stated:

Happy birthday big Bella . Enjoy Gods blessing

o1forever stated:

Happy birthday beautiful First Lady BBB much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️

5 Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 Contestant Rose That Has Gone Viral Online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of the contestants for Perfect Xtra Match Season 2, Rose, a prominent fashionista among those participating this year.

The stunning model with a curvaceous figure captured everyone's attention during the gala launch with her amazing dancing skills.

Some social media users have commented on Rose's sassy Instagram photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh