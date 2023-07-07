Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has gone viral with her dance moves at a star-studded cocktail party

The fashion entrepreneur and fashionista wore a stunning two-piece outfit and an elegant hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo was among the celebrities who graced the Phantom V Fold Glam Cocktail Party inside SOHO.

The AMVCA award-winning actress looked classy in a colourful two-piece outfit to the star-studded event.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and Stonebwoy rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

She wore a floral print three-quarter sleeve wrap top and form-fitting matching trousers. Gloria Sarfo looked gorgeous in a shoulder-level voluminous curly hairstyle and mild makeup.

The fashion entrepreneur, who owns a successful clothing brand, strutted in black stilettos that matched her designer bag.

In the viral video, BET winner Stonebwoy performed one of his hit songs, Into the Future, at the cocktail party.

Other celebrities were media personality Abeiku Santana, Adjetey Anang, Gifty Anti and TikTok star, Asantewaa.

Some social media users have commented on the video of Gloria Sarfo twerking at a public event

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ambitious_afias stated:

Stonebwoy d333 oboaaaa kraaaa. Such a noble artiste bhim till casket.

Gloria Sarfo stated:

Kwaku❤

Nanacee stated:

Gloria is looking so beautiful

february_reigns stated:

Ei my Glo Glo

gedehmoni stated:

Who saw else saw it

Kwaku Elliott stated:

And we were waiting for you, Miss Hyenna!!

mzz_click_michi stated:

She's beautiful ❤️

trish_asantewaa stated:

She is always looking happy

lit_derealtor stated:

She always excites me

daddyjoe_18 stated:

I love Gloria

diana_london_closet stated:

Looking good, sister @ Gloria

sophiafrance678 stated:

Beautiful Gloria

Watch the video below;

TikTok star Asantewaa rocks a blue suit

Famous TikTok star, Asantewaa looked fabulous in a black fashionable blue suit and short frontal hairstyle.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, look stunning together

Celebrity couple Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa met the expectation of their fans with their elegant looks. The mother-of-two wore a two-piece green outfit and a long straight hairstyle while flaunting her designer bag.

Stonebwoy looked dashing in a stylish white shirt and black beltless trousers for the event.

Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti slays in a black dress

The host of the Standpoint program, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, looked ethereal in a black dress and beautiful African braids hairstyle.

Dr Louisa: Stonebwoy Gushes Over His Wife And Asks Her To Twerk For Him, Videos Stir Lovely Reactions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, the wife of Stonebwoy, who had him drool when she performed a "twerk" at home at his request.

Dr Louisa, who was going out, looked stunning in a black dress, leaving her husband to shower praise.

Social media users have responded enthusiastically to the beautiful footage Stonebwoy and his wife have posted.

Ghanaian Actress Gloria Sarfo Looks Ethereal In A Short Kente Outfit And Red Pumps To Celebrate Her Birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo who posted stunning looks on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

The distinguished actress wore terrific creations from her clothing line, known for dressing A-listers, and looked stunning.

The television personality is one of the most talented actors from Ghana to get an Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Award.

