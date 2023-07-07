Gloria Sarfo: Ghanaian Actress Slays In Peplum Outfit While Twerking For Stonebwoy At A Star-Studded Event
- Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has gone viral with her dance moves at a star-studded cocktail party
- The fashion entrepreneur and fashionista wore a stunning two-piece outfit and an elegant hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku on Instagram
Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo was among the celebrities who graced the Phantom V Fold Glam Cocktail Party inside SOHO.
The AMVCA award-winning actress looked classy in a colourful two-piece outfit to the star-studded event.
She wore a floral print three-quarter sleeve wrap top and form-fitting matching trousers. Gloria Sarfo looked gorgeous in a shoulder-level voluminous curly hairstyle and mild makeup.
The fashion entrepreneur, who owns a successful clothing brand, strutted in black stilettos that matched her designer bag.
In the viral video, BET winner Stonebwoy performed one of his hit songs, Into the Future, at the cocktail party.
Other celebrities were media personality Abeiku Santana, Adjetey Anang, Gifty Anti and TikTok star, Asantewaa.
Some social media users have commented on the video of Gloria Sarfo twerking at a public event
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ambitious_afias stated:
Stonebwoy d333 oboaaaa kraaaa. Such a noble artiste bhim till casket.
Gloria Sarfo stated:
Kwaku❤
Nanacee stated:
Gloria is looking so beautiful
february_reigns stated:
Ei my Glo Glo
gedehmoni stated:
Who saw else saw it
Kwaku Elliott stated:
And we were waiting for you, Miss Hyenna!!
mzz_click_michi stated:
She's beautiful ❤️
trish_asantewaa stated:
She is always looking happy
lit_derealtor stated:
She always excites me
daddyjoe_18 stated:
I love Gloria
diana_london_closet stated:
Looking good, sister @ Gloria
sophiafrance678 stated:
Beautiful Gloria
Watch the video below;
TikTok star Asantewaa rocks a blue suit
Famous TikTok star, Asantewaa looked fabulous in a black fashionable blue suit and short frontal hairstyle.
Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, look stunning together
Celebrity couple Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa met the expectation of their fans with their elegant looks. The mother-of-two wore a two-piece green outfit and a long straight hairstyle while flaunting her designer bag.
Stonebwoy looked dashing in a stylish white shirt and black beltless trousers for the event.
Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti slays in a black dress
The host of the Standpoint program, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, looked ethereal in a black dress and beautiful African braids hairstyle.
