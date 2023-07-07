Jackie Appiah has posted a new photo of herself in a skintight dress after embarking on a weight loss journey

The award-winning looked effortlessly chic in a stunning dress and expensive designer high heels

A bevvy of Ghanaian female actresses and media personalities have commented on Jackie Appiah's photos

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is known for her fashion sense for luxury brands. Occasionally, the style influencer steps out in bespoke outfits by African fashion designers, especially those designed with fur sleeveless.

In her latest photo, the fashion icon was photographed wearing a green butterfly print dress with a zip in front. The fashion designer used purple fur to design the sleeves and base of the dress to compliment her look.

Jackie Appiah wore a centre-parted long straight hairstyle, smiling beautifully at the camera.

The mother-of-one modelled in crystal-embellished Rene Caovilla high heels in the trending photo.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and other style icons have commented on Jackie Appiah's photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iamnadiabuari stated:

Gorgeous

Nana Aba stated:

Look at those cheeks

osebo_thezaraman stated:

❤️

belindadzattah stated:

Fine girl ❤️❤️❤️

nikkibravo_ stated:

Everything ❤️❤️❤️

folton_2020 stated:

Beautiful, but why so much editing

Brian Amoateng stated:

@jackieappiah size 5.... WELL DONE.

real_asiyah stated:

My love for you@jackieappiah I really love you dear am from Nigeria ❤️

Dolphins Donkor stated:

Africa queen

Sweet. Layla stated:

Pretty

oparah_somzy stated:

So fine

Check out the photo below;

