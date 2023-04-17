As the big day approaches, every fashionista bride wants to make a statement with her wedding look. YEN.com.gh explores chic wedding looks for brides who want to steal the show.

From modern minimalist to vintage chic, endless options exist to showcase your style and steal the show on your special day.

Beautiful gowns from the Celestial Dreams collection by Ghanaian designer Pistis GH. Source: @pistisgh

Source: Instagram

Whether you're a trendsetter, a fashion-forward bride, or simply looking for inspiration to create a unique bridal look, we've curated a list of five stylish wedding looks that are guaranteed to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.

Get ready to walk down the aisle in style and make a fashion statement that will be remembered for years.

Check them out below:

Wedding look 1

This gorgeous off-shoulder wedding dress is perfect for ladies who like to show skin.

Here, this lady models the regal dress with an overskirt and a cathedral veil attached to her hair.

Wedding look 2

This is perfect for the bride who prefers modest yet classy looks. The vintage-style dress covers the skin in a simple dress with drama lace puffy sleeves.

Wedding look 3

This beautiful lace mermaid dress is a timeless look for wedding fashion lovers.

The long sleeves and tulle infusion in the ruffle of the dress look at an elegant and edgy vibe.

Wedding look 4

This is the dress for Muslim brides who are big on fashionable looks!

The lace number, a beige underlining, flatters the feminine curves while keeping the drama in the sleeves.

Wedding look 5

And for the final pick, this dress is for ladies who love dreamy looks. What better way to rock such a look if not at one's wedding?

Everything from the fabric to the low-cut neckline and fitting screams perfection!

Source: Legit.ng