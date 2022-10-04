Ghanaian model Gifty Boakye gained a wider audience after her relationship with Black Star player Thomas Partey

Gifty Boakye, who claims to pray for her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Partey, is a serial beauty entrepreneur

The talented model, over the span of her career, has shared saucy photos of herself on Instagram that has got fashion lovers and sports fanatics commenting on her beauty

Ghanaian model Gifty Boakye made headlines on social media during the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The model shared a picture of herself with Black Stars roommates Kassim Nuhu and Thomas Teye Partey when the senior national male football team was in Dubai for the pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparation.

The black African beauty, who has collaborated with many international photographers for different projects, competed in the 2020 Miss universe competition but failed to make it to the top three spots to compete for the crown.

Earlier this year, she was appointed by Miss Supranational Ghana to represent Ghana at the international pageant, where she placed twenty-fourth, making her the first Ghanaian to reach this position.

Gifty Boakye also won the title of Miss Influencer of the year due to her creativity and versatility in creating compelling content on social media.

In her recent interview, Gifty Boakye called on Ghanaians to recognize her as a hardworking top model with an impressive resume and support her philanthropic projects.

1. White Jumpsuit

The beauty queen, Gifty Boakye wore this stunning white jumpsuit during the 2022 Miss Supranational competition in Poland. The pretty model wore an African-themed arm bracelet and long silky hair.

2. Turtle neck flare dress

Top model Gifty Boakye has proved countless times that she is a style influencer as she gets the rare opportunity to view this luxury shop's private collection. She looked elegant in a flare thigh-high designer dress.

3. Crop top and jeans

Supermodel with an enviable flat tummy, Gifty Boakye flaunts her flawless body in a white corset top which she paired with tattered jeans. Gifty wore black sunglasses and held a white designer bag as she stepped out of the car.

4. Backless white gown

Miss Ghana representative for Miss Supranational 2022, Gifty, was the perfect princess as she wore this breathtaking gown during the pageant. The beauty and fashion entrepreneur is accessorized with gold jewellery for this look.

5. Two-piece outfit

Of course, even beauty queens do repeat their fashion accessories when it comes to a fortune. Gifty wore a two-piece designer dress which she styled with white strappy heels and a white bag.

