Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has warm hearts on social media with her effortlessly chic church outfit

The style influencer wore a stylish pants suit styled with an expensive Prada bag and shoes to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on the stunning photo of the published author posted on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has provided her fans with black sartorial inspiration since the launch of her memoir on June 18, 2023.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson looks stunning with or without makeup. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

In a beautiful photo posted by the award-winning actress, the 37-year-old looked classy in a black and deep blue outfit while posing in front of a church at Tesano, Accra.

The mother-of-one wore a deep blue camisole and matching jacket with black beltless black three-quarter pants.

Yvonne Nelson wore a short loose wavy hairstyle, mild makeup and bold red lipstick. The serial entrepreneur styled her look with a Prada bag and Prad slingback pumps for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on the Facebook post by YEN.com.gh

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sam Balfourdjan stated:

Thanks, and Good night dear.

Sam Balfourdjan stated:

Have a wonderful day! Nice and lovely.

Sebueng Mohale stated:

My love for this woman is unmatched ❤️❤️❤️

Mantse Bîî stated:

She’s always looking classy

Nana Mmra Asamoah said:

You are loved, queen go higher

Dorry Aku Phils stated:

Gorgeous!!! Beauty with brain

Obaapanin Nana Akosua Gambrah stated:

Classy! A woman of substance❤️

Jeff Hardy stated:

My very beautiful queen of all time...my all-time favourite.

Check out the photo below;

Yvonne Nelson gives a powerful speech at the launch of her memoir

The famous female celebrity Yvonne Nelson looked elegant in a black blazer dress at the launch of her memoir on the 2023 Father's Day celebration.

Yvonne Nelson Attends A Star-Studded Event After Sarkodie's Diss Song, Shows Skin In A Backless Jumpsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Nelson, one of the top celebs to attend the debut of Monique Mawulawe's clothing line.

The famous author looked stunning at the occasion, flaunting her flesh in a brown jumpsuit.

Yvonne Nelson kept her natural braided cornrows in place and wore beautiful makeup.

Ghanaian Actress Slays In Black Dress And GH¢55,000 Louis Vuitton Bag At Her Book Signing

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Nelson, who dazzled her fans with her black dress at her book launch on June 21, 2023.

The published novelist, actor, and movie producer wowed her fans with her natural haircut and flawless makeup.

Some social media fans praised the screen goddess' excellent fashion sense in the famous footage the TV3 network released.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh