A Ghanaian bride living in the UK has caused a stir with her blue corseted and beaded kente dress

The fair-skinned bride frowned during her bridal makeup transformation for her private traditional wedding ceremony

In subsequent videos, she was seen smiling as she wore perfect-fit dresses with no corsets

A Ghanaian woman living in the United Kingdom has gone viral with her tight kente gown, which has generated many comments on social media.

The beautiful bride looked stunning in a blue kente gown designed with a corset extending from her bust to her waistline.

Ghanaian bride slays in flawless makeup and hairstyles. Photo credit: @mk_lush

Source: Instagram

She couldn't sit upright throughout the makeup session and was forced to smile when the makeup artist started dancing to King Promise's Terminator song.

Some social media users have commented on the trending Instagram video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

livingwith_myoma_gh stated:

She’s close to dying. Do you expect her not to frown!! Corseting is a killer disease.

Simpaaabena stated:

I think the corset is corseting

__nana__deep stated:

No jokes ooo. Lol

dc_tsoobi stated:

I think it's the corset, the discomfort is plain on her face. Congratulations to her tho

Phareedarida stated:

Breath, my dear, breath

iamanamobe21 stated:

Ei, one day this corset will kill someone and Ghanaians' eyes will clear ah ba

model__patience stated:

The corset is corseting

shidaa_hairandmakeup stated:

Am sure her tailor is around cos she vex rufff

luweza_allure stated:

Aunty doesn’t look well in this corset eiiii whoever sewed it needs to be sued

Watch the video below:

The stunning Ghanaian bride smiles beautifully in this video

The pretty bride was all smiles in this video as she rocked a stylish lace dress and elegant hairstyle.

The beautiful bride looked ravishing in a white outfit

The beauty goddess showed off her expensive wedding ring as she dazzled in a white lace dress and flawless makeup.

