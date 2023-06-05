Ghanaian bride and her fashion designer have impressed fashionistas with her wedding outfits

The melanin bride Ella snatched her waist in a corseted Kente gown for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have praised the fashion designer for designing a perfect-fit Kente for the gorgeous bride

Ghanaian bride, Ella looked ethereal in a beautiful corseted Kente gown for her simple wedding over the weekend.

The melanin bride with a heavy bust and an hourglass figure wore a form-fitting Kente gown that covered her cleavage entirely.

Ghanaian bride, Ella, stuns in a beaded kente dress. Photo credit: @hercourture

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer, Her Couture, used a see-through beaded lace to design the bust area and tassels for the short sleeveless.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have praised the designer for creating a masterpiece

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

mrs_owusuagyeman stated:

Your fashion designer can hold Ghana's economy

Soreleis World remarked:

Excellent job and I love the design support of her curves

de_kloset noted:

The designer did a fantastic job; everything held up well n covered, too.

stellah__ellah said:

The designer did a good job

naa_borley_odoi posted:

Wow! The corset is corseting. Well done, ma

alby_mua wrote:

Stunning Outfits. Kudos to your Stylist

ireneaboagye44 added:

The snatching snatched oooo. Eeeiii. But she looks so beautiful

salome yanyekase said:

Now this is how to sew a corset top for a bust person.. not one that the cleavage nearly fell out .. nice work @her_kouture

