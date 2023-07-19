A talented makeup artist has shared a video of her client who started weeping after her makeup transformation

The bride was stunned as she watched herself in the mirror all glammed up for her civil wedding

Some social media users have commented on the emotional video circulating on social media

A beautiful African bride couldn't believe her eyes when she saw herself in the mirror after her bridal makeup. The gorgeous bride was excited after her makeup transformation for her civil wedding.

African bride cries after her bridal makeup. Photo credit: @datswatsup

The makeup artist revealed in the Instagram video that the bride got very emotional during her revealing as she cried her heart out.

They dab her makeup and use waterproof makeup to start the process overall again for the lavish wedding.

The stunning bride looked exquisite in a white one-hand dress and glamorous hairstyle for her grandiose event.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

theresa_ogbeche stated:

Na she knows wetin her eyes don see before God finally blessed her.

ojochidecharityokutepa stated:

I think it’s a beautiful testament to how good of an artist you are! Frustrating, I know, but omo! If my work fit to make a person cry a tear of joy, I put am for Cv.

iam_irewole stated:

Somebody like me…… you, people, won’t be able to beg me on my day o….. because I will cry pa, you know wetin my eye don see for this relationship

lm_robesandmore stated:

This Is one of the reasons Why Makeup Artist Charge More For Bridal Makeup , But some of you still think the price difference between Regular makeup and Bridal Makeup doesn’t make sense.

bibilamour04 stated:

I remember at my wedding, when I wanted to cry, MUA, my friend, was like nope! Not today, please; let’s just be laughing. That changed the whole vibe, and I laughed all through

