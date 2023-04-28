A young man made a short emotional speech on his wedding day as he revealed he wanted his bride to be his all as he had no mother or father

The man's bride was teary when she heard the depth of her husband's love for her and the pedestal he placed her on

Many people who watched the couple's videos were more focused on how the bride's gown was designed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A short video of a man making an emotional confession to his bride on their wedding day has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the presence of his guests, the man said he had no father and mother, and he wanted his wife to be his all. After confessing a clip shared by @thekingemzy, he put a ring on her finger.

The bride's gown took attention from the groom's speech. Photo source: @thekingemzy

Source: UGC

The beautiful bride slays in a corseted kente gown

His moving speech got many people emotional. However, some were more concerned about the bride's dress. TikTok users were not too impressed with her corset style and had questions for the designer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In another video of the couple, the lady bride made cool dance moves in her beautiful gown, stirring more reactions.

Watch the first video below:

The video has gathered over 2500 comments and more than 46,000 likes. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Special Clemmy said:

"Design leave that space make the husband jump enter."

RBaby said:

"The designer did no good ah."

Haija Inna said:

"Designer eyy bride paid u for corset oooo not baby carrier,nah u menners dey spoil people work."

Lulu_drafts said:

"I thought the gari I took damaged my eyes but I was mistaken who did this to u dear."

inemrclothing1 said:

"The designer has succeeded in taking the emotional part of the groom’s speech away.my fellow designer why."

Sherry Coco Vanilla said:

"U see dis is wat I don’t lyk ooo which designer did dis?"

Olivia Christian said:

"Her designer don use her learn work."

Queenie said:

"But why are you all focusing on the brides attire and not let commenting on the groom's wonderful talk? Una too deh like violence."

The beautiful bride show off her dance moves

Ghanaian bride joins the Unavailable dance challenge

Meet the adorable Ghanaian couple

Ghanaian Bride And Former Ashesi Student Working At The Bank Of America Slays In Kente Gown And Mild Makeup

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Effie Bartels-Kodwo, a former Asheshi student, who looked elegant in a stylish kente dress.

The gorgeous with long hair chose a natural style for her lengthy wedding and looked stunning in light makeup.

Six students chose her for the London 2014 Spring Internship at Goldman Sachs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng