Ghanaian content creator Felicia Osei seems to need more dancing lessons after uploading a dancing video

Despite her efforts to join the Alomo Gyata Dance Challenge, her movement did not sync with the song

Many peeps commented on her offbeat dancing after admiring her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei started trending on the timelines with a video of her dancing offbeat to Alomo Gyata.

The gorgeous TikTok star wore a monochrome checkered dress with a flared skirt above her knees.

As for her dancing, the song rhythm went right, while Felicia's dance moves took the left path.

A collage of Felicia Osei Image credit: osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Although known for her mismatched dancing steps, Felicia Osei has not stopped making her happy videos.

In this footage, the content creator swang around in her cute dress, accessorised with swimming goggles and an old-fashioned scarf over her head.

As she moved about, her dress hitched higher, putting her ample thighs in full display.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Felicia Osei's funny dancing video on Instagram

The comedienne's hilarious dance steps moved many to laughter. Some even pointed out the funny water goggles she wore as spectacles.

abenaquee commented:

See how it looks good on uit has even improved yr dancing skills .

lizzyemmanuelles commented:

Is that not Akwesi's spectacles oya let me keep quiet before you remove it.

sparkles_photography_gh commented:

The specs you were complaining no, ɛnyɛ na ɛhyɛ wo no?

kwartengsb commented:

Emom wo paaa ei baabi aa wofiri adwo paaa.

jay2junior commented:

We no go do u anything by the lyrics ok u better go to Labadi beach ️ and start swimming that spectacle

Felicia Osei admits she dresses poorly after her funny-looking shoes went viral

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Felicia Osei's confession about her poor fashion sense after she was criticised heavily for wearing weird shoes.

A video of the Onua FM presenter joining her colleagues to welcome Nana Ama McBrown to Onua TV went viral after people noticed her shoes.

Felicia Osei wore an earthy-toned leopard spot patterned skirt, which was supposed to be complimented by her brown flat shoes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh