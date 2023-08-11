Ghanaian bride, Jesse got her makeup artist and her crew very emotional as she wept after her makeup session

The bride shed tears of joy when her mother walked in to pray for her ahead of her wedding ceremony

The style influencer has impressed fashionistas with her spectacular kente outfit for her lavish event

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian couple Prince and Jesse share unconditional love as they take their eyes off each other during their traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Jesse and Prince rock kente ensemble for their traditional wedding. Photo credit: @browneyememories

Source: Instagram

The beautiful bride with a heavy chest wore perfect-fit ensembles for her pre-wedding and multi-day marriage ceremonies.

Ghanaian bride, Jesse slays in a pink dress

The plus-size joined the Barbie-inspired pink dress trend with her sleeveless dress for the pre-wedding photoshoot. The handsome Prince looked sporty in a white tee shirt and black trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaian couple Prince and Jesse rock matching two-piece outfits

The adorable couple and fashionistas wore two-tone unisex outfits and matching sneakers for the pre-wedding shoot. The bride looked fabulous in a centre-parted braided hairstyle and round loop earrings.

Ghanaian bride, Jesse weeps during her makeup session

The dazzling bride couldn't hide her tears as her mothers and close relatives prayed for her before the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride, Jesse slays in a green kente dress

The melanin beauty Jesse turned heads as she rocked a green corseted kente while showing off her dance moves at the event.

The groom wore a two-piece kaftan designed with kente as he cheered on his wife.

Pretty bridesmaids looked elegant in green lace outfits

The supportive friends and bridesmaids wore cutout lace outfits for the engagement ceremony.

Ghanaian Bride Sets New Trend As She Rocks Indian-Inspired Kente Dress And Gold Jhumkas, Video Goes Viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Ghanaian bride celebrating two cultures with her extravagant wedding attire, starting a new trend.

The joyful and stylish bride looked stunning in a kente outfit created with a lovely kente shawl.

Several social media users have appreciated the bride and the design team's inventiveness and originality.

The Gorgeous Wife of NPP's Alfred Kumi, Who Owns A Beauty Salon Slays In Pink Beaded Kente For Their Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Alfred Ababio Kumi, a politician from Ghana, who married a stunning woman in an opulent wedding.

The female boss-lady wore two cleavage-baring corseted kente gowns for her traditional wedding. Some people on social media praised the bride's stunning kente outfits and haircut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh