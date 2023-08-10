A gorgeous Ghanaian bride has set a new trend with her flamboyant wedding outfit that celebrates two cultures

The happy and fashionable bride looked exquisite in a kente dress designed with a beautiful kente shawl

Some social media users have praised the bride and the designing teamfor their creativity and uniqueness

A Ghanaian bride living in the United States of America looked ethereal in a unique kente dress for her traditional wedding.

She wore a custom-made dress designed by Modabertha that portrays the rich Ghanaian culture with a touch of Indian twist.

Ghanaian bride Naa Saahene and her handsome husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @modabertha

Source: Instagram

The short-sleeved pink kente dress and a yellow shawl-like scarf called Odhani in Hindi. She completed her look with gold Jhumkas earrings and a matching necklace for the traditional wedding.

The gorgeous bride opted for a simple afro ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup and bold eyeshadows for her bridal look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the bride's kente dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ashanti_princezz stated:

We thank God for their unity ..Congrats again bro & sis !!

Completeeventznflowers stated:

Woy3 buei

The. eventive. Xperience stated:

Loving the Indian vibe of the African city.

rochjosie248 stated:

It is very nice and simple, and creative!

lawrencegold1 stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations

Ladyjukonadu stated:

Naa Sahene❤️❤️❤️

Hairfactory. Lashes stated:

Ouuuuu, I love it

Mzzkusi stated:

She is a Krishna

Snefabrics stated:

Wow

Ladyjukonadu stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

blue_saby stated:

I love your gift. I want to hug you❤️

Check out the illustrated kente dress below;

Meet the classy Ghanaian couple who wore casual outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian bride Naa Saahene looked elegant in a black halter neck top and denim jeans, while the groom wore a white shirt and stylish jeans for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian groom shows off his dance moves

The Gorgeous Wife of NPP's Alfred Kumi, Who Owns A Beauty Salon Slays In Pink Beaded Kente For Their Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote Alfred Ababio Kumi, a politician from Ghana, wed a stunning woman in an opulent wedding.

The female boss-lady wore two cleavage-baring corseted kente gowns for her traditional wedding.

Some people on social media praised the bride's stunning kente outfits and hairstyle.

Ghanaian Melanin Bride Looks Stunning In A Sleeveless White Gown With Unique Designs

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Ghanaian bride married in a sleeveless white gown.

The bride with melanin wore a gorgeous, handcrafted dress with a deep plunge that was just a little large.

The clever bride and crew tied her bust with white see-through lace to avoid exposing too much cleavage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh