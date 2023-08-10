Ghanaian Bride Sets New Trend As She Rocks Indian-Inspired Kente Dress And Gold Jhumkas, Video Goes Viral
- A gorgeous Ghanaian bride has set a new trend with her flamboyant wedding outfit that celebrates two cultures
- The happy and fashionable bride looked exquisite in a kente dress designed with a beautiful kente shawl
- Some social media users have praised the bride and the designing teamfor their creativity and uniqueness
A Ghanaian bride living in the United States of America looked ethereal in a unique kente dress for her traditional wedding.
She wore a custom-made dress designed by Modabertha that portrays the rich Ghanaian culture with a touch of Indian twist.
The short-sleeved pink kente dress and a yellow shawl-like scarf called Odhani in Hindi. She completed her look with gold Jhumkas earrings and a matching necklace for the traditional wedding.
The gorgeous bride opted for a simple afro ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup and bold eyeshadows for her bridal look.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on the bride's kente dress
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ashanti_princezz stated:
We thank God for their unity ..Congrats again bro & sis !!
Completeeventznflowers stated:
Woy3 buei
The. eventive. Xperience stated:
Loving the Indian vibe of the African city.
rochjosie248 stated:
It is very nice and simple, and creative!
lawrencegold1 stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations
Ladyjukonadu stated:
Naa Sahene❤️❤️❤️
Hairfactory. Lashes stated:
Ouuuuu, I love it
Mzzkusi stated:
She is a Krishna
Snefabrics stated:
Wow
Ladyjukonadu stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️
blue_saby stated:
I love your gift. I want to hug you❤️
Check out the illustrated kente dress below;
Ghanaian bride Naa Saahene looked elegant in a black halter neck top and denim jeans, while the groom wore a white shirt and stylish jeans for the pre-wedding photoshoot.
Ghanaian groom shows off his dance moves
Source: YEN.com.gh