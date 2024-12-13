United Television's newest presenter Abena Kyei-Boakye has won hearts with her fashion game

The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant has never disappointed with her form-fitting dresses

Some social media users have commented on Abena Kyei-Boakye's flawless makeup and hairstyle

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up, Abena Kyei-Boakye, has taken her fashion sense to another level since joining Despite Media.

The United Television news anchor flaunted her curves in a black corseted dress with cutouts for her photoshoot.

Abena Kyei-Boakye dons a stylish dress. Photo credit: @iamabena1.

Source: Instagram

Abena Kyei-Boakye looked terrific in a side-parted curly hairstyle, with heavy makeup and long eyelashes to enhance her look.

The eloquent beauty queen wore expensive gold stud earrings and matching bracelets and smiled beautifully at the cameras.

Check out the photo below:

Abena Kyei-Boakye causes a stir online

Some social media users commented on Abena Kyei-Boakye's elegant outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

excellenttherapy_ng stated:

"God bless you."

Emmanuelbassaw stated:

"Such a beauty."

sercan_gedik44 stated:

"So beautiful ❤️."

her_ladyship_adasi stated:

"Fine gal 😍😍😍."

thereal_afima_gh stated:

"Angel on earth 😍."

mamalistic_1 stated:

"Shine On sis’ Your heart is beautiful 😍."

alletsok stated:

"You are so beautiful ❤️."

iam_sgonny_gh stated:

"Do u have a boyfriend if not, I want to be ur boyfriend 😘."

jimogroup_ stated:

"Epitome of beauty 🔥🔥."

joseph.quao.79 stated:

"Beautiful stature."

joycelyn.yeboah.9216 stated:

"Abena Pretty 🙌🔥❤️."

morrisokor81 stated:

"Beautiful 😍."

noboa_85_ stated:

"Absolutely Gorgeous."

Abena Kyei-Boakye looks classy in bob

Abena Kyei-Boakye has since her rise into television, kept her followers glued to their television sets with her unique presentation and analysis on the midday news.

The UTV presenter turned heads as she modelled in a round-neck dress that accentuated her curves as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Abena Kyei-Boakye rocks a red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abena Kyei-Boakye who looked magnificent in a gorgeous red dress for her photoshoot.

The beauty queen went viral as she modelled in expensive high heels that matched perfectly with her look.

Some social media users commented on Abena Kyei-Boakye's form-fitting dress on Instagram.

