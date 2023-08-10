Ghanaian politician Alfred Ababio Kumi has married a beautiful woman in a luxurious ceremony

The female boss-lady wore two cleavage-baring corseted kente dresses for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on the bride's magnificent kente dresses and hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian politician and the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Adenta constituency is the newest celebrity groom in town.

Ghanaian couple Alfred and Yvonne rock black outfits. Photo credit: @jemaweddings

Source: Instagram

The handsome plus-size groom wore an expensive kente ensemble while the bride stood out with her corseted dresses.

Alfred Kumi and Yvonne rock black outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot

The madly-in-love couple Alfred and Yvonne wore black outfits for their pre-wedding photo. The bride wore a cleavage-baring spaghetti dress, while the groom wore a simple two-piece outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian bride Yvonne stuns in a white bridal robe

The chief executive officer of Trendy Colours, Yvonne, slayed in a white long-sleeve ruffled robe for her bridal makeup and hairstyling.

Ghanaian bride Yvonne rocks a beaded kente dress

The beautiful wife of the great politician Yvonne flaunted her curves in an off-shoulder kente dress for her traditional wedding.

She looked incredible in the smooth makeup look, contact lenses, and unique earrings in the video below.

Ghanaian bride Yvonne dazzles in a pink kente dress

The curvaceous bride Yvonne looked impeccable in a one-hand pink dress as she danced to King Promise's hit song, Terminator, at her wedding.

Ghanian bride Yvonne slays in a stylish corseted dress

The beautiful bride Yvonne flaunted her cleavage in an off-shoulder dress while dancing to King Promise's Terminator.

Ghanaian bride Yvonne looks ravishing in a white beaded gown

The gorgeous bride looked ethereal in a white v-shaped gown and a frontal hairstyle for her white wedding.

Some social media users have congratulated the beautiful couple

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Naa_inspires stated:

Congratulations Honourable

Theoccasionshub stated:

Ei Jema, is that your brother? The resemblance is resembling

mzz_tynna stated:

Chai, my bro, knows the market oo

preddy_preddy_aj stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ama_se_r_waa stated:

Beautiful Yvonne. Congratulations dear

Zera. Gh stated:

Congratulations Baby girl

maami_serwaah2 stated:

Congratulations b❤️

gainhairs_gh stated:

Baby girl, you look so ❤️❤️❤️ God bless your new home

bling_outlet stated:

A beauty

glowing_glory_ stated:

U made magic

asirifim1 stated:

Beautiful

Two Ghanaian Doctors Trend With Their Classy Wedding, Bride Slays In Beaded Kente And White Ball Gown

Earlier, YEN.comgh wrote about Ghanaian bride Dr Lotty and her dashing husband, Dr Gabby, who have won confident fashionistas' admiration with their traditional wedding attire.

The ebony bride looked stunning for the traditional and white wedding with gorgeous haircuts and flawless makeup.

Social media users have discussed the bride's flashy Sima Brew gown that she wore to the white wedding.

Nam1's Curvaceous Wife Rocks Shiny Kente And GH¢26,000 Balenciaga Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mrs Rose Appiah Mensah, a fashion icon from Ghana who never fails to impress with her magnificent appearances on any occasion.

She attended the weekend wedding of Diana Hamilton's brother wearing a stunning, specially designed kente outfit.

Social media users have praised her for her effortlessly stylish appearance and adorable hairdo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh