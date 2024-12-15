Kojo Forex has announced his intention to run for MP in 2028 on social media despite being based in Dubai currently

The forex trader, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), made his ambition known, sharing a flyer depicting him as a parliamentary candidate

Kojo Forex, who plans to run on the ticket of the NDC, did not indicate the constituency he intended to represent, noting that he would announce that in due time

Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex has announced plans to contest as a Member of Parliament in Ghana's 2028 elections. He made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a flyer that identified him as a parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kojo Forex announces plans to stand as MP in Ghana.

Source: Twitter

He did not disclose the constituency he planned to represent, stating that the information would be made public later.

Kojo Forex addressed concerns about running for office while living in Dubai. He explained that his relocation was temporary and driven by the economic hardship caused by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, which was voted out of office in the 2024 elections.

The announcement has drawn attention online, with many expressing mixed reactions about his decision to delve into Ghanaian politics.

Kojo Forex's announcement sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ghana_Ronaldo said:

"I saw this coming , that’s a good initiative from you , you’re a philanthropist already and you winning as an MP , I believe u can help develop your constituency… Push hard."

emz_nolimits_ commented:

"Ah, Nana Kojo you no dey play oo! Big man vibes. 2028 be sorted."

KSnetne reacted:

"You are based in Dubai and want to be a PC in Ghana. You wanna work as PC remotely? You would attend Parliamentary sittings via zoom anaa?"

Kojo Forex calls youth lazy

Kojo Forex recently stirred up another frenzy on social media after he called the Ghanaian youth lazy.

This happened on X (formerly Twitter) during a discussion about bad governance, blaming the woes of the youth on their lack of innovation and willingness to work hard.

YEN.com.gh reported that his statement did not sit well with a lot of people.

