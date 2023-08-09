A gorgeous Ghanaian lady living in the United States of America and her pretty mother are trending with their kente dresses at her lavish wedding

The wealthy groom, who works in a prestigious company in Ghana, couldn't stop crying as the bride walked down the aisle

Some social users have commented on the bride's wedding dresses and charming hairstyles

Ghanaian bride Ella has an exquisite fashion sense, and her fashion designer did a fantastic job with her bridal outfits. She wore incredible one-hand dresses for her multi-day wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Ella and groom Ekow Taylor rock stunning kente outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The handsome groom Ebow Taylor, a managing director at Horselife Express, looked dapper in expensive kente and tailor-made suits for the lavish wedding.

Ghanaian couple Ebow Taylor and Ella rock classy outfits

Ghanaian bride, Ella dressed stylishly in a turtleneck long-sleeve dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

The groom Ekow Taylor wore a white shirt, polka dot tie and a blue-black suit styled with black leather shoes in the lovely photos.

Ghanaian bride Ella flaunted her curves in a beaded lace gown

With an infectious smile, the bride looked ravishing in an orange full-beaded kente gown. The fashion designer used purple lace to create a detachable cape to add a unique touch to her look.

Ghanaian bride Ella looks fabulous one-hand puff-sleeve gown

The wealthy bride Ella wore a form-fitting kente gown that accentuated her curves. She opted for a lustrous frontal lace hairstyle that was left loose to match her second outfit.

Ghanaian bride Ella slays in a pink corseted kente

Ghanaian bride Ella wore a pink kente dress with mild makeup and well-defined brows for her third look. She styled her look with beautiful jewellery while flaunting her wedding ring.

Ghanaian bride Ella receives a poodle before her white wedding

The bride received a poodle and a sweet message from her thoughtful husband before the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Ella looked impeccable in a classy lace gown

The dazzling bride Ella and her beautiful mother turned heads in glittering dresses for the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride looked magnificent in her white custom-made gown as her mother prayed for her.

Ghanaian couple Ella and Ebow Taylor show off their dance moves

Ghanaian bride Ella looks stunning in a purple sleeve dress

The glowing bride Ella flaunted her expensive wedding ring in the beautiful video. She wore a purple dress with a stylish lace overlay. The floor-sweeping train was designed with different shades of purple fur.

Some social media users have commented on the bride's beautiful kente dresses

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mensimahntsiful stated:

This woman and her daughters errr...she is such a lovely woman

Iamnaaadepa stated:

Aww, her mum is soo happyHow I wish my mum is still alive

mizz._.tee stated:

Happy bride! Those colours look nice on her.

Prishumado stated:

A beautiful blend of colours

Adjoasafoaahkentimpo stated:

BLACK BEAUTY PAPABI

madebymaida_ stated:

Such a pretty woman

margieanne952 stated:

Beautiful women and dresses!!

the_ambassadors_shop stated:

Black beauty ❤️So beautiful

Geezevents stated:

It's the groomsmen's reaction for us.

ugonnayapresh__ stated:

E be like say I go come this Ghana come to marry oh

auntie_nyamekye stated:

How beautiful is our ceremony gorgeous bride !!!

