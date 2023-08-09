Global site navigation

Ghanaian Bride With Flawless Darkskin Rocks 3 Splendid Kente Gowns, Handsome Groom Weeps During Wedding
Ghanaian Bride With Flawless Darkskin Rocks 3 Splendid Kente Gowns, Handsome Groom Weeps During Wedding

by  Portia Arthur
  • A gorgeous Ghanaian lady living in the United States of America and her pretty mother are trending with their kente dresses at her lavish wedding
  • The wealthy groom, who works in a prestigious company in Ghana, couldn't stop crying as the bride walked down the aisle
  • Some social users have commented on the bride's wedding dresses and charming hairstyles

Ghanaian bride Ella has an exquisite fashion sense, and her fashion designer did a fantastic job with her bridal outfits. She wore incredible one-hand dresses for her multi-day wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Ella and groom Ekow Taylor
Ghanaian bride Ella and groom Ekow Taylor rock stunning kente outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku
The handsome groom Ebow Taylor, a managing director at Horselife Express, looked dapper in expensive kente and tailor-made suits for the lavish wedding.

Ghanaian couple Ebow Taylor and Ella rock classy outfits

Ghanaian bride, Ella dressed stylishly in a turtleneck long-sleeve dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

The groom Ekow Taylor wore a white shirt, polka dot tie and a blue-black suit styled with black leather shoes in the lovely photos.

Ghanaian bride Ella flaunted her curves in a beaded lace gown

With an infectious smile, the bride looked ravishing in an orange full-beaded kente gown. The fashion designer used purple lace to create a detachable cape to add a unique touch to her look.

Ghanaian bride Ella looks fabulous one-hand puff-sleeve gown

The wealthy bride Ella wore a form-fitting kente gown that accentuated her curves. She opted for a lustrous frontal lace hairstyle that was left loose to match her second outfit.

Ghanaian bride Ella slays in a pink corseted kente

Ghanaian bride Ella wore a pink kente dress with mild makeup and well-defined brows for her third look. She styled her look with beautiful jewellery while flaunting her wedding ring.

Ghanaian bride Ella receives a poodle before her white wedding

The bride received a poodle and a sweet message from her thoughtful husband before the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Ella looked impeccable in a classy lace gown

The dazzling bride Ella and her beautiful mother turned heads in glittering dresses for the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride looked magnificent in her white custom-made gown as her mother prayed for her.

Ghanaian couple Ella and Ebow Taylor show off their dance moves

Ghanaian bride Ella looks stunning in a purple sleeve dress

The glowing bride Ella flaunted her expensive wedding ring in the beautiful video. She wore a purple dress with a stylish lace overlay. The floor-sweeping train was designed with different shades of purple fur.

Some social media users have commented on the bride's beautiful kente dresses

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mensimahntsiful stated:

This woman and her daughters errr...she is such a lovely woman

Iamnaaadepa stated:

Aww, her mum is soo happyHow I wish my mum is still alive

mizz._.tee stated:

Happy bride! Those colours look nice on her.

Prishumado stated:

A beautiful blend of colours

Adjoasafoaahkentimpo stated:

BLACK BEAUTY PAPABI

madebymaida_ stated:

Such a pretty woman

margieanne952 stated:

Beautiful women and dresses!!

the_ambassadors_shop stated:

Black beauty ❤️So beautiful

Geezevents stated:

It's the groomsmen's reaction for us.

ugonnayapresh__ stated:

E be like say I go come this Ghana come to marry oh

auntie_nyamekye stated:

How beautiful is our ceremony gorgeous bride !!!

