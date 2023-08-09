Ghanaian Bride With Flawless Darkskin Rocks 3 Splendid Kente Gowns, Handsome Groom Weeps During Wedding
- A gorgeous Ghanaian lady living in the United States of America and her pretty mother are trending with their kente dresses at her lavish wedding
- The wealthy groom, who works in a prestigious company in Ghana, couldn't stop crying as the bride walked down the aisle
- Some social users have commented on the bride's wedding dresses and charming hairstyles
Ghanaian bride Ella has an exquisite fashion sense, and her fashion designer did a fantastic job with her bridal outfits. She wore incredible one-hand dresses for her multi-day wedding ceremony.
The handsome groom Ebow Taylor, a managing director at Horselife Express, looked dapper in expensive kente and tailor-made suits for the lavish wedding.
Ghanaian couple Ebow Taylor and Ella rock classy outfits
Ghanaian bride, Ella dressed stylishly in a turtleneck long-sleeve dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot.
The groom Ekow Taylor wore a white shirt, polka dot tie and a blue-black suit styled with black leather shoes in the lovely photos.
Ghanaian bride Ella flaunted her curves in a beaded lace gown
With an infectious smile, the bride looked ravishing in an orange full-beaded kente gown. The fashion designer used purple lace to create a detachable cape to add a unique touch to her look.
Ghanaian bride Ella looks fabulous one-hand puff-sleeve gown
The wealthy bride Ella wore a form-fitting kente gown that accentuated her curves. She opted for a lustrous frontal lace hairstyle that was left loose to match her second outfit.
Ghanaian bride Ella slays in a pink corseted kente
Ghanaian bride Ella wore a pink kente dress with mild makeup and well-defined brows for her third look. She styled her look with beautiful jewellery while flaunting her wedding ring.
Ghanaian bride Ella receives a poodle before her white wedding
The bride received a poodle and a sweet message from her thoughtful husband before the white wedding.
Ghanaian bride Ella looked impeccable in a classy lace gown
The dazzling bride Ella and her beautiful mother turned heads in glittering dresses for the white wedding.
Ghanaian bride looked magnificent in her white custom-made gown as her mother prayed for her.
Ghanaian couple Ella and Ebow Taylor show off their dance moves
Ghanaian bride Ella looks stunning in a purple sleeve dress
The glowing bride Ella flaunted her expensive wedding ring in the beautiful video. She wore a purple dress with a stylish lace overlay. The floor-sweeping train was designed with different shades of purple fur.
Some social media users have commented on the bride's beautiful kente dresses
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
mensimahntsiful stated:
This woman and her daughters errr...she is such a lovely woman
Iamnaaadepa stated:
Aww, her mum is soo happyHow I wish my mum is still alive
mizz._.tee stated:
Happy bride! Those colours look nice on her.
Prishumado stated:
A beautiful blend of colours
Adjoasafoaahkentimpo stated:
BLACK BEAUTY PAPABI
madebymaida_ stated:
Such a pretty woman
margieanne952 stated:
Beautiful women and dresses!!
the_ambassadors_shop stated:
Black beauty ❤️So beautiful
Geezevents stated:
It's the groomsmen's reaction for us.
ugonnayapresh__ stated:
E be like say I go come this Ghana come to marry oh
auntie_nyamekye stated:
How beautiful is our ceremony gorgeous bride !!!
