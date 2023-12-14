Joselyn Dumas Stuns In Short-Sleeve Brocade Dress With Exaggerated Ruffles And Cornrow Hairstyle
- Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has inspired many with her elegant hairstyle and makeup look
- The lifestyle TV host looked fantastic in a splendid outfit designed by Pistis Ghana for a private event
- Some social media users have admired her beauty while commenting on her natural cornrow hairstyle
Award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas has mesmerised Ghanaians as she stepped out to an event in an elegantly natural cornrow hairstyle.
The fashion model wore a beautiful brocade Luna dress from the Melange By Pistis collection with exaggerated ruffles, lace trimmings and a keyhole opening in the back.
Joselyn Dumas looked radiant in mild makeup that matched perfectly with her simple cornrow hairstyle while slaying in stylish silver earrings.
The mother-of-one accessorised her look with an expensive gold wristwatch and gold bracelets for this photoshoot.
Celestine Donkor rocks stylish two-piece outfit, replies fashion critics talking about her fashion sense
Check out the photo below;
Joselyn Dumas stuns in a purple kente gown
Joselyn Dumas looked regal in a shiny corseted kente gown and centre-parted bob hairstyle. She accessorised her look with a designer clutch while modelling in expensive high heels with embellishments.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' elegant look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Femi. Asante stated:
As in ❤️ give them show them
franciszaidmattia stated:
I love your personality, natural looks, and everything
Realbriamyles stated:
Love the braids ❤️
nephie_alcy stated:
CAPTION: Unbothered and ruling my kingdom, one graceful moment at a time. ♀️ #QueenVibes #Royalty #Confidence
official_elisheba stated:
The cornrows . It’s hard to pull off a look in them, but you killed it . I can never pull that off.
laralicious_20 stated:
Gorgeous darling
Carlos stated:
Classic ❤
im_t_raymond stated:
I love your hair and dress and everything. You are beautiful Angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
mr_onyxcute stated:
Immaculately dressed
Melangebypistis stated:
Wow, gorgeous
Lovefromjulez stated:
Gorgeous
damitha_boudoir stated:
The Queen of Queens
Source: YEN.com.gh