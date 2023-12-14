Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has inspired many with her elegant hairstyle and makeup look

The lifestyle TV host looked fantastic in a splendid outfit designed by Pistis Ghana for a private event

Some social media users have admired her beauty while commenting on her natural cornrow hairstyle

Award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas has mesmerised Ghanaians as she stepped out to an event in an elegantly natural cornrow hairstyle.

The fashion model wore a beautiful brocade Luna dress from the Melange By Pistis collection with exaggerated ruffles, lace trimmings and a keyhole opening in the back.

Joselyn Dumas slays in stunning makeup. Photo credit: @joselyn_dumas

Joselyn Dumas looked radiant in mild makeup that matched perfectly with her simple cornrow hairstyle while slaying in stylish silver earrings.

The mother-of-one accessorised her look with an expensive gold wristwatch and gold bracelets for this photoshoot.

Check out the photo below;

Joselyn Dumas stuns in a purple kente gown

Joselyn Dumas looked regal in a shiny corseted kente gown and centre-parted bob hairstyle. She accessorised her look with a designer clutch while modelling in expensive high heels with embellishments.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' elegant look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Femi. Asante stated:

As in ❤️ give them show them

franciszaidmattia stated:

I love your personality, natural looks, and everything

Realbriamyles stated:

Love the braids ❤️

nephie_alcy stated:

CAPTION: Unbothered and ruling my kingdom, one graceful moment at a time. ‍♀️ #QueenVibes #Royalty #Confidence

official_elisheba stated:

The cornrows . It’s hard to pull off a look in them, but you killed it . I can never pull that off.

laralicious_20 stated:

Gorgeous darling

Carlos stated:

Classic ❤

im_t_raymond stated:

I love your hair and dress and everything. You are beautiful Angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

mr_onyxcute stated:

Immaculately dressed

Melangebypistis stated:

Wow, gorgeous

Lovefromjulez stated:

Gorgeous

damitha_boudoir stated:

The Queen of Queens

