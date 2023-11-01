Nana Ama McBrown has set the fashion bar high for style influencers with her silver dress and short hairstyle

The 46-year-old inspired her followers with her classy ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown for constantly promoting Ghanaian designers on her social media platforms

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has released new breathtaking photos after her interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty to discuss her marriage and upcoming projects.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning custom-made dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The Onua Showtime host wore a custom-made silver dress designed by talented male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah for the fabulous photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown wore silver hand gloves to match the corseted dress while modelling in strappy high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a pink dress and short hairstyle

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown looked exquisite in a pink dress with billowing sleeves as she hosted the Sunday edition of the Onua Showtime program in October 2023.

The style icon looked impeccable in a short pixie cut hairstyle that has become a trend on social media.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stunning look;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sellygalley stated:

Yes, baby! Come through, mama

Yanesahbeadedflipflop stated:

You are like sunshine that always melts ice... U always put a smile on my face when I see ur pictures. U re the real definition of age is just a number. U fit everywhere. Keep the positive fire burn

_prettyama stated:

Ahwenepa Nkasa Ampa

Empress of our time ❤️

Iamhamamat stated:

Alive and beautiful- Nothing to fear ❤️

Greygroupafrica stated:

Shine bright like a diamond

Phil. Abena stated:

The queen in whom we are well pleased ❤️

nd_thefirst stated:

Drop dead gorgeous . Where do you even get your inspiration from cus it’s FIRE ❤️

mr.jayson54 stated:

Mommy of Ghana never disappoint

Nana Ama McBrown: Onua Showtime Host Looks Charming In Flared Dress And African Print Cropped Jacket

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown's captivating African print dress as she hosted Kuami Eugene, Adina, and Morphty on the Onua Showtime program.

The mother-of-one looked fantastic in an elegant hairstyle to coordinate affairs on the show.

The Onua Showtime host and production crew have received recognition from some social media users for consistently providing them with intelligent content.

Berla Mundi Rocks Stylish African Print Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi and Efia Odo from Ghana, who have drawn attention with their excellent African print ensembles and dance routines.

TV3 host Berla Mundi went viral when she attempted a vigorous dance while sporting an African print dress with a corset.

Efia Odo proved she is one of the best female musicians as she performed her viral song Freak on the Day Show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh