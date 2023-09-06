Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown continues to trend with her elegant look on the Onua Showtime program

The 46-year-old media personality has consistently wowed her fans and viewers with great content on the show as she invites Ghanaians excelling in different disciplines

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on her latest dance video as she performs with Konko Band

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has won the attention of social media users with her effortlessly chic look and dance moves on the Onua Showtime program.

Nana Ama McBrown performs with Konko Band on Onua Showtime. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

The outstanding female television personality invited the incredible crew from Konko Band to perform on the show and showcase how they use household items as musical instruments.

Nana Ama McBrown looked splendid in a three-quarter sleeve top paired with a silky top and platform shoes. In a trending viral video, the 46-year-old acted beautifully with the band as if they had rehearsed together for weeks.

They did their choreography of Ghanaian musician Akwaboah's Awerekyekyere love song on the show.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian model and musician Sister Deborah has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sister Deborah stated:

The shoes I used a grey version of the green monster ones in my sweet ex video ❤️

Manford. Stephen stated:

Most relevant show in the Country at the moment

nanaoagh stated:

Omg, Nana Ama is a character, professional, good and talented. See how she emerged her self with the group as if they’ve rehearsed for weeks.

dadibae36 stated:

This is why I love this woman. She respects everyone including the kids she will leave long

Akwaboah music stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️

kyemenbabyshopgh stated:

In Ghana if you are sad then it means you don't have data, all you need is just 3 gh data, and all your sorrows will be gone. How can you be sad in Ghana? I swear, happiness is free, , thanks Guys for making my evening

piesie_kaakyire_78 stated:

NANA AMA U ARE OVER THE TOP !!!

kene_fwesh stated:

I too, love this woman ❤️ Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei, black Sheriff and others❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh